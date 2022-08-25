Game: River Ridge (1-0) at Pope (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: River Ridge 31, Pope 23
Fresh off a double-digit win over Hillgrove, River Ridge will head to Pope on Friday, looking to spoil the Greyhounds’ season opener.
River Ridge (1-0) took a 14-all tie with Hillgrove into the fourth quarter before pulling away behind a 73-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Isaiah Coughlin to receiver Grant Hollier, followed by a pick-six returned by Christian Pansera.
Coach Michael Collins praised River Ridge’s late surge.
“I thought we showed a lot of resiliency,” he said. “When it was tied late in the second half, there was never any panic in them. We just kept focusing on the next play, and a couple of guys made some big plays late in the game. We were really pleased to see the perseverance throughout the game.”
River Ridge held Hillgrove to 116 total yards and forced four turnovers. They Knights will have a more substantial test with Pope, which returns starting quarterback Patrick Lowe, who threw for 1,851 yards and 14 touchdowns during last year’s 7-4 campaign.
Behind Lowe, Pope is an especially young team. However, the same goes for River Ridge, which has a new two-quarterback system with Coughlin and Ethan Spector, both of whom saw the field last week.
“We are just trying to get better in all three phases, one play at a time,” Collins said. “We are focusing on us and the things we can control. The goal is just to be better than we were last week.”
Pope’s schedule opens a week later than most, so it will have a slight disadvantage when it comes to players getting in rhythm. Especially with a young team, the Greyhounds are looking to get in and move the ball early and play mistake-free football.
“We just need to settle into the game,” coach Tab Griffin said. “Everybody always has those first-game jitters. We have a young team, and we need to settle in and eliminate any major issues early.”
Lowe and fellow senior Vinny Cantando are tasked with helping settle teammates and lead the Greyhounds this week. Griffin is looking for those two to set an early example on the field and pass along critical information.
On defense, Pope lost its top five tacklers to graduation, making Cantando’s role that much more important.
“It is kind of the unknown right now with which of our guys are going to step up,” Griffin said. “There are a lot of sophomores who are going from freshman football to starting varsity.”
River Ridge’s defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage against Hillgrove, and its defensive backs blanketed receivers. Pope’s offensive line will be an important area this week against a Knights front that loves to generate pressure on the quarterback.
“They are good up front, and they have good quarterbacks and a really good tight end,” Griffin said. “We need to eliminate any penalties and big mistakes, especially early, and stay ahead of the downs.”
