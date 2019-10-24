Game: Cambridge (3-5, 2-4) at Pope (5-3, 4-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pope 29, Cambridge 26
All-time series: Pope leads 3-2
Prediction: Pope 24, Cambridge 14
Pope can all but lock up a playoff spot Friday when it gets a visit from Region 7AAAAAA rival Cambridge.
The Greyhounds (5-3, 4-2) have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and while they are in position to run the streak to three years, a win Friday would take some of the drama out of their season-ending bye.
“It would mean a lot,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “The last couple years, it has really come down to the wire for us. We’re still just trying to take it one game at a time, but we know we can put ourselves in a pretty good spot if we can win this game,”
The Bears (3-5, 2-4) have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but Griffin said he is still expecting a close game.
Cambridge has lost three region games by three points or fewer, and after last year’s game, the Greyhounds could be in for one of their closest games of the season.
“We know the kind of team they have,” Griffin said. “They’re always a pretty good team. You can see the talent they have every year. We had to go all the way down the field and score at the end to beat them last year.”
Pope had to overcome a slow start last week to come from behind and beat North Atlanta.
With a more conventional starting time and the chance to play back at home, Griffin said he expects his team to start better this week, but he still wants to see improvement coming out of the locker room.
“I think we’ll be a little more comfortable at the beginning of the game,” he said. “We have to start the second half better, though. We haven’t done a great job of that every week. I think the first five minutes of the second half are the most important part of the game. We have to win that.”
In order to control the game the way Griffin wants, his team will have to continue to run the ball well.
Jasper Merriman, Paris Cameron and Will Zegers have picked up the slack as leading rusher Joe Stellmach has missed the last four games, but as the regular season reaches its end and in the playoffs, the Greyhounds will have to continue to throw the ball in big spots.
Kemper hodges has completed more than half his passes this season and has thrown for more than 100 yards per game, but continued improvement in the passing game has continued to be a focus for Pope.
“We’ve been looking at that all year,” Griffin said. “We know we’re going to have to throw the ball. We’ve been pretty happy with Kemper’s play and how quick he’s been making decisions to run it or pass it. Our receivers have been making some big, tough catches lately. When we do that, we can have some success throwing the ball.”
