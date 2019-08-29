Pope's athletic hall of fame will grow by two members Friday night.
Former swimmer Josh Hersko and former baseball standout Nate Lowe will be recognized on the field at 7 p.m., prior to the Greyhounds' football game against Lassiter.
Hersko is expected to attend the ceremony, while Lowe will be in North Carolina playing for the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. His parents are expected to stand in for him during the festivities, a special annual affair for the community.
“Pope really does have a unique family,” said boys basketball coach Pat Abney, who serves as director of the hall of fame. “I’m biased, because I’ve been here a long time, but it’s nice to bring the players and their families back.”
The two-person class is a little smaller than in year’s past, but Abney said it is definitely not lacking for talent.
“I’m really excited for Josh Hersko,” Abney said. “He’s the first male swimmer to go into the hall of fame, and that’s a big deal. He graduated in 1999, and that’s a long time ago. It’s a credit to the committee to have recognized him. He kind of fell through the cracks the last few years.
While at Pope, Hersko was a first-team all-county and all-state swimmer. As a senior, he helped lead the Greyhounds to the 1999 state championship.
Hersko also qualified for the U.S. junior national championships in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter freestyles.
Hersko earned a scholarship to compete at Georgia Tech and flourished throughout his college career. He earned all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors after finishing second in the ACC in the 100 freestyle as a junior.
Hersko also thrived in the classroom, being named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll on his way to earning a business management degree in 2003. He currently teaches math at Mill Springs Academy in Milton.
Lowe graduated from high school 10 years after Hersko and received a scholarship to play at Mercer. After playing one year for the Bears, he spent his sophomore season at a junior college before moving on to Mississippi State.
Lowe was drafted by the Rays in the 13th round of the 2016 major league draft. His younger brother, Josh, was a first-round pick of the Rays that same year and is now playing for their Double-A affiliate in Montgomery, Alabama.
“Everybody already recognizes his name,” Abney said of the elder Lowe. “I got to know him well when he was here, and I can tell you the best thing about Nate is he’s a better young man than he is a baseball player.”
Lowe made his major league debut in late April and played 30 games, hitting .294 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. He will likely be called back up to the majors this weekend as rosters expand for September.
During his high school career, Lowe set program marks for most career home runs and doubles, and he holds the single-season records for hits, homers and RBIs. As a senior, Lowe hit .469 with 12 homers, 51 RBIs, 53 hits, 47 runs scored, 33 walks and 19 doubles.
Lowe was the state player of the year in 2013 while leading Pope to a state championship.
At Mississippi State, Lowe was named first-team all-Southeastern Conference and a second-team All-American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.