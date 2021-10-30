MARIETTA — In a game with 17 combined penalties and wet conditions, Pope found just enough offense on Friday to blank Osborne 28-0.
Junior quarterback Patrick Lowe tossed three touchdown passes, the final one on a 36-yard throw to junior Daniel Ward to dash any hope of a comeback from Osborne (1-7, 0-6 Region 6AAAAAA).
Greyhounds coach Tab Griffin wasn’t necessarily pleased with the sloppiness of the game but he was pleased Pope (7-2, 6-1) was able to gain some more momentum heading toward a spot in the playoffs.
“Obviously it was an ugly game, both sides,” Griffin said. “We wanted to be able to throw the ball early, get them to back off a bit. Then we thought we could be effective running the football.”
Pope had no trouble in that regard, led by senior running back Phil Sims Jr., who finished with 20 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.
With one game remaining at Allatoona next Friday, Griffin wants to keep his team rolling. That game will decide which team earns homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s obviously huge. You don’t want to drop a game before you’re playing the biggest game of the year,” Griffin said. “This is just a good momentum game, grind-it-out game, sloppy game, but we found a way to win.”
On the other side, Osborne coach Luqman Salam said he’s been pleased with what his team has been able to do in terms of growth, but he also recognizes his team is young with plenty of room for improvement.
“We’re still trying to figure out what competing is, and how to handle adversity,” Salam said. “I don’t think we did that real well (Friday). But, we’ll get there. I feel good about my kids.”
