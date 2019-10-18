ATLANTA — Pope overcame a slow start to come from behind and beat North Atlanta 23-14 on Friday.
The Greyhounds (5-3, 4-2 Region 7AAAAAA) quickly fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but they scored the game’s final 23 points to pull away for the region win.
“We just had to get our feet under ourselves,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “It was kind of different with the later start. We didn’t have our normal pregame. We didn’t have our full warm-up. We just needed a little bit of time to get going, but once we did, I was happy with how we played.”
After falling behind on a 68-yard touchdown pass from North Atlanta’s (4-3, 2-3) Wiley Hartley to Josh Brown, Pope stiffened up defensively.
The Greyhounds only gave up 14 passing yards over the next two quarters, and while T.K. Mack had some 137 rushing yards, Pope came up big with three takeaways and a safety.
“Our defense did what they needed to,” Griffin said. “Obviously, it wasn’t a perfect game, but they made the plays when they needed to. When they’re taking the ball away and getting us in a good spot, and we can take advantage of it, it changes the whole game.”
Jasper Merriman got the scoring started for Pope late in the first quarter, when he scored from 35 yards out. He finished with 86 yards on 10 carries.
Paris Cameron tied the game in the second quarter when he scored from 4 yards one play after Nate Braun’s interception.
He also added a 44-yard touchdown run to finish with 65 yards on 17 carries.
“We’re getting a little bit better every week,” Griffin said. “It’s tough to go play without your best player, but we’re getting used to it. We’re definitely more running back by committee now. We feel like we have three or four guys we feel like can get the job done. It gives us different looks too. The defense can’t just focus in on one guy back there.”
The win moved Pope to a spot alone in third in the region, and it will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot next week when it plays host to Cambridge.
“It’s another win,” Griffin said. “That’s what we were looking for. Now, we get back to work and focus on getting better for next week.”
