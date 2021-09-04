MARIETTA -- Down to its last drive, Patrick Lowe’s 28-yard pass to Joel Brock and two 13-yard runs by Phillip Sims Jr. set up a 3-yard touchdown by Sims to seal a 30-24 victory against Kell on Friday at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
It was just Pope's second win over its east Cobb rival in 12 all-time meetings, dating back to a Greyhound victory when the teams first met in 2004.
“This is a huge win for our program in general,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “Kell is a great team and a top-tier team in our region. This just gives us some huge momentum, especially going 1-0 for the region, and gives our guys some confidence.”
Lowe played a key role for Pope (2-1), accounting for 265 of his 327 passing yards during the first half and going 12-for-18.
“He’s huge,” Griffin said of the junior. “He played well for us the first couple games. He made a couple of mistakes during that third quarter, but he kept fighting back and made some big throws and good reads.”
Sims had 123 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Sims scored his first touchdown with just over 6 minutes left in the third quarter, off a 37-yard run to make it 23-18.
“Phil is kind of our heart and soul,” Griffin said. “He is our leader and our captain. We go on offense and defense how he goes.”
Defensively, Adam Jump stood out with two sacks during the first half.
“Adam is just an unbelievable player,” Griffin said. “One hundred miles an hour all the time, and he carries us defensively. We go as he goes. He had some huge sacks, quarterback pressures, and he is tough to block.”
The scoring started early as Lowe’s 78-yard touchdown pass to Brock just 30 seconds into the game made it 7-0.
Brock also ran for 109 yards during the game.
Kell (2-1, 0-1) followed with a 99-yard touchdown return by Ayden Jackson, though Pope’s Kaeden Gilstrap blocked the point-after attempt to make it 7-6.
The Greyhounds then scored on Andrew Nelms' field goal with 3 minutes left in the first quarter at 10-6.
Early during the second quarter, Jon Langefels recovered a Pope fumble to score off a 96-yard return. Jump blocked the extra point attempt to make it 12-10.
“I felt like we didn’t play our best, but we just stayed the course and kept fighting until the end,” Griffin said. “We made a ton of mistakes and gave them every opportunity, but we figured out a way to win the game.”
Pope pushed their lead to 17-12 after a 14-yard touchdown pass from Lowe to Cam Belshoy, but Kell scored during their first drive of the second half off a 58-yard pass from Derian Thomas to Davion Hampton to make it 18-17.
With 5 minutes left in the third, Kell scored a 46-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Jackson to make it 24-23.
