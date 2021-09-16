Game: South Cobb (1-3, 0-2) at Pope (3-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pope 35, South Cobb 7
All-time series: South Cobb leads 2-1
Prediction: Pope 35, South Cobb 17
Pope aims to go 3-0 in region play for the first time since 2012 when it hosts South Cobb in Region 6AAAAAA action Friday.
“We’re off to a pretty good start and it’s been exciting for the kids,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “I think more people talk about it outside of the building than they do inside. Week to week we’re just trying to play good football every Friday night. We’re confident right now and feel good about our football team.”
Sitting tied atop the region standings and 2-0 for the first time since 2013, Griffin credits the Greyhounds’ defense as a key reason his team is off to such a solid start this season.
The unit has been led by Adam Jump, who leads the county with six sacks to go along with 25 tackles. Piers Cameron leads the team in tackles with 26 and Boozer Downs is tied for the county lead with two interceptions.
“Our defense has definitely been huge for us,” he said. “We knew we had some experience coming back on that side of the ball and those guys played pretty well for us last year. We kind of came in expecting that would be our strength and that we’d rely on those guys a little bit until the offense could catch up.”
The Eagles started quickly with a season-opening win against Locust Grove. Since then, however, the squad has lost three straight as it enters Friday’s game giving up 40.5 per outing.
First-year South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson isn’t about to let doubt creep into the minds of his players as the focus continues to be on playing hard and trusting in the process.
“The coaching staff is doing our best to keep the buy-in alive with our kids,” he said. “We don’t want to lose them and shake their confidence and have their minds thinking that losing is okay. It’s tough.
“We’ve had a lot of young kids come on board and grasp what we’re trying to do. The guys are working hard and ready for the challenge they’re going to face against Pope. Our aim is play well and play hard these last two games before the bye week and continue to move forward.”
Despite their record, Griffin understands facing any South Cobb team is dangerous because of the talent the Eagles have on both sides of the ball.
“South Cobb is still explosive, so you can never count them out,” he said. “They have a big running back who’s difficult to bring down and a quarterback who can scramble and get out of trouble. They have skill kids on the outside that we’ll need to contain, so there’s a lot to look out for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.