MARIETTA -- Jonathan Simmons broke two runs of 50 or more yards and finished with 316 for the game, but it was not enough to prevent Pope from completing a 41-20 win Friday over South Cobb at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex.
“He is a hard back to get down,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “Because of his size, he's a hard guy to tackle. He's a lot faster than he looks.”
Simmons looked to be at full speed in the first quarter as South Cobb (1-4, 0-3 Region 6AAAAAA) attacked Pope (4-1, 3-0) on the ground with three consecutive rushing first downs before Simmons rumbled in from 5 yards out.
“'I’m really proud of Jonathan because he is really working himself into shape and starting to become a leader,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said of the senior, who finished with three touchdowns. “There are not many people in the county that want to tackle somebody who runs as hard as he does.”
Late in the first quarter, Simmons’ hard-nosed running style was stuffed by Pope near midfield to thwart a fourth-down attempt.
On the following play, Greyhounds quarterback Patrick Lowe (10-of-14, 159 yards) stood tall in the pocket and launched a long pass downfield. Sosuke Watanabe came down with the jump ball and went into the end zone untouched to put Pope up 14-6 after a quarter.
“Games like this give us a lot of confidence in our passing game,” Lowe said, “but our defense is the best part of the team. They’ve been playing lights-out all season.”
It did not take long for Pope’s defense to strike. On the second play of the second quarter, Joel Brock stepped in front of a pass by South Cobb’s Terrance Clark and returned it 25 yards for a quick score.
The Eagles responded with penalties on offense, stalling the ensuing drive and settling for a punt.
“We make an error, then we compound that error, and that’s what really hurts us,” Hanson said. “I don’t fault our effort at all. It was just executing some pieces that hurt us.”
Leading 27-13 at halftime, Pope was nearly hurt by a fumble early in the third quarter. However, South Cobb could not convert and the ensuing punt was snatched in the backfield by Pope’s Anthony Cantando and returned 40 yards for another quick score.
“We want to make the playoffs. That’s been our goal all along,” Griffin said. “Now, we’re trying to get in the mindset that we want to win a region championship. That’s the goal we’re going to set our sights on.”
