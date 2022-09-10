ACWORTH -- Just when things looked like they were going in Hillgrove’s favor, Jayden Ponder had other plans.
On Allatoona's first drive of the fourth quarter, Ponder rushed the ball in for an 80-yard touchdown to give the Buccaneers a 24-9 lead and all the momentum they needed as they went on to win 31-9 on Friday at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
Ponder’s performance helped lead Allatoona (1-3) to its first win of the season. He finished the game with 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s been the consistent piece the whole year,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said of Ponder. “He’s been very consistent. He’s had a great start to the season. Hopefully, we can continue to move on up in that front and get everyone else caught up.”
On the drive following Ponder’s score, Saadiq Teal connected with Aidan Guilbeau for 2 yards for Allatoona's final touchdown of the game.
“It felt really good to get the first win,” Varner said. “We’ve been talking to the guys about non-region and trying to get better before region starts.”
Hillgrove (1-3) looked to have the momentum early. Brandon Jett recovered a fumble by Ponder on Allatoona’s first possession, setting the Hawks up at the Buccaneers' 48.
Hillgrove went three-and-out, but on Allatoona’s next drive, its defense forced the Buccaneers to punt, and it got a 2-0 lead after blocking the punt by Tyler Davalos for a safety.
Allatoona got on the board in the second quarter with a 21-yard field goal by Gray Kelley.
On Hillgrove’s ensuing drive, Mekhi Buchanan intercepted Toryn Wilkins to set Allatoona up at the Hawks’ 29. Five plays later, quarterback Tyler McGuire ran the ball in for a 5-yard score to put Allatoona up 10-2 going into the half.
Ponder opened up the second half with an explosive 42-yard run to extend the lead to 17-2.
Hillgrove quickly returned the favor. After a 12-play, 6-minute drive, Wilkins connected with Tristan Fry for a 34-yard score. The extra point was good, the Hawks were down only 17-9 and it seemed the game was within reach.
However, missed opportunities stopped Hillgrove from getting any closer.
The Hawks went on to recover an onside kick to regain possession after their score, and they were at the Buccaneers’ 44. Their offense, though, was unable to capitalize, and they were forced to punt after going three-and-out.
On their next drive, after getting the ball to the Allatoona 5-yard line, Colin Maurer missed a 22-yard field goal, and Hillgrove once again was unable to score.
“At some point, all three phases have to work together,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “We’ve been uneven all year. One side is good, the other side is not. If we can figure out how to play all three together, we’ll be pretty good.”
Wilkins finished the game going 18-of-35 for 172 yards and one touchdown, while Fry led the Hawks with two receptions for 49 yards and one score.
Allatoona will begin Region 6AAAAAA play next week, traveling to Creekview, while Hillgrove will return home to host Campbell in a non-region contest.
