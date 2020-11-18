Entering the last week of the high school football regular season, many of the playoff spots are already locked up.
What is still up in the air is which team will slide into which seed.
Cobb County could have as many as 13 teams make the postseason when the games are completed this weekend, and it looks like there will be a few intra-county games in Round 1 of the postseason. Regions 2 and 3 are set to face off against one another in Class AAAAAAA, while Regions 6 and 7 in Class AAAAAA will face off, which means some Cobb schools will face off with former region rivals from Cherokee County.
Here is the way the playoff picture looks heading into this week's games.
Region 2AAAAAAA
Newnan and East Coweta are both undefeated in region play and will face one another to determine the champion Friday.
The No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will be determined Saturday when McEachern hosts Pebblebrook at 2 p.m. Both teams, assured of playoff berths, will open the playoffs on the road against either North Cobb or Walton.
Region 3AAAAAAA
North Cobb (8-1, 4-0) won the region last week and will be the No. 1 seed, while Walton (5-4, 3-1) is the No. 2 seed.
The others are still up for grabs.
If Harrison (2-5, 2-2) beats Hillgrove (4-4, 1-3), then the Hoyas would be the No. 3 seed. If Hillgrove wins, the Hawks would be the No. 3 seed and Harrison would be No. 4.
Marietta (2-7, 1-3) can make the playoffs as the No. 4 seed by beating Walton and having Harrison beat Hillgrove.
North Paulding (2-7, 1-3) would earn the No. 4 seed by beating North Cobb and having Hillgrove and Marietta lose.
If Hillgrove, Marietta and North Paulding all lose, it would leave the trio with 1-4 records in the region. The Georgia High School Association's bylaws state that, if there are three or more teams tied, one team would advance if it has beaten the others.
That is not the case in Region 3 as Hillgrove has beaten Marietta, Marietta has beaten North Paulding and North Paulding has beaten Hillgrove.
To break the tie, it would revert to point differential among the common opponents. In that case, it appears that Hillgrove would come out on top. The Hawks beat Marietta by 18 points and lost to North Paulding by six, which gives them a plus-12 point differential.
North Paulding lost to Marietta by five, giving the Wolfpack a plus-1 point differential, while Marietta finished with minus-13 point differential.
If Hillgrove beats Harrison, North Paulding beats North Cobb and Marietta beats Walton, it would leave the last four teams -- Harrison, Hillgrove, Marietta and North Paulding -- all tied with 2-3 region records.
The tiebreaker would be records of those four teams against one another. Hillgrove and Harrison would each be 2-1, while Marietta and North Paulding would be 1-2. That would leave Hillgrove as the No. 3 and Harrison at No. 4.
Region 6AAAAAA
Allatoona (8-0, 7-0) won the region last week.
A Kell (5-3, 5-1) win over Lassiter would secure the No. 2 seed for the Longhorns. Pope (4-3, 4-1) could earn the No. 2 seed with a win over Allatoona and a Lassiter win over Kell, which would drop the Longhorns to No. 3.
Sprayberry (4-2, 4-4) could claim the No. 3 seed with a win over South Cobb and a Pope loss, which would push the Greyhounds to No. 4.
If Sprayberry loses to South Cobb, and Kennesaw Mountain (3-3, 3-5) beats Osborne, then the Yellow Jackets and Mustangs would be tied. Sprayberry, however, holds the tiebreaker after beating Kennesaw Mountain earlier in the season.
Region 2A
Eagle's Landing Christian plays Landmark Christian on Friday and would be the No. 1 seed with a win. Whitefield Academy would b the No. 2 and Landmark No. 3.
If Landmark upsets Eagle's Landing Christian, all three teams will be tied, and it could set up tiebreaking mini-games.
Region 7A
North Cobb Christian (7-1, 2-0) will head to Christian Heritage (8-1, 3-0) for the region championship game Friday. The winner will be the No. 1 seed and the loser will be No. 2.
Darlington (6-4, 2-2) is locked in as the No. 3 seed, which means Mount Paran Christian (0-6, 0-1) and Walker (1-8, 0-3) will face off with the winner advancing to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed
