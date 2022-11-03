Game: Wheeler (5-4, 2-2) at Walton (7-2, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Walton 44, Wheeler 10 (Sept. 15, 2017)
All-time series: Walton leads 27-18
Prediction: Walton 38, Wheeler 24
Walton is on a three-game winning streak and would be assured of a home state playoff game with a win over Wheeler on Friday at Raider Valley.
Wheeler would guarantee itself of a spot in the playoffs with a win, but should the Wildcats lose and Cherokee beats Kennesaw Mountain, there would be a three-way tie for third in Region 5AAAAAAA, with each of the three teams having gone 1-1 against the other.
“Any time it’s a region game, the next game is the biggest game,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “Everyone wants to get the region win for seeding, but you want to gain as much positive momentum as possible going into the playoffs.”
Walton’s offense has accumulated points in bunches since its region-opening loss to North Cobb, averaging 42.6 per game. Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski has continued to excel under center with 2,395 passing yards and 26 touchdowns on the season.
Wheeler’s strength has been in the backfield behind running back Josiah Allen, who is averaging 180 rushing yards per game. He ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns against Kennesaw Mountain last week.
Allen, however, isn’t the only runner Walton’s defense has to keep an eye on. Quarterback Marcus Romain and Kentrell Brown have also been solid during region play.
Linebacker Ashton Woods is expected to help play a key role in stopping the run with 86 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Safety Matthew Traynor also has six tackles for loss this season, along with 79 stops and two interceptions.
“Our defense has been playing much better,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We’ve had games where we have played well, and we’ve have had games where we had not played our best. The key to stopping (Wheeler) is forcing them to do things they don’t want to do.”
