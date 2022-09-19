Walter Banks and the Atlanta Braves have named Jeanne Phillips the 2022 Walter Banks Hospitality Award recipient.
The award is given annually to a staff member who exemplifies extraordinary guest service in the mold of longtime Braves employee Walter Banks, who has been with the organization for 57 seasons.
Phillips began with the Braves gameday staff in 2021 and currently works as the VIP experience administrator. She embraces the Braves guest services directive and Walter Banks’ spirit, providing a “warm welcome and a fond farewell” to ensure the visit to Truist Park is one that guests will cherish for years to come.
Phillips truly embodies all the qualities of a Walter Banks Hospitality Award winner: service, dedication, personalization, selflessness, and hospitality.
“One of the main things I noticed in Jeanne’s feedback from her co-workers was her consistency —h er consistency with providing excellent customer service to all fans, and never shying away from a difficult situation,” Banks said in a release. “She is a natural leader who treats each person she meets, whether it be a guest or colleague, with a personal touch and genuine kindness.”
The Braves will honor her with a pregame ceremony on Tuesday.
The Walter Banks Hospitality Award, established in 2017, is given to the staff member who demonstrates the specific qualities of service, dedication, personalization, selflessness and hospitality that guests have come to identify with Banks.
Previous winners of the award include Bob Burkhardt, 2021, Alex Harris, 2020, Katelyn Shearron, 2019, Katie Hearn, 2018, and Jon Vazquez, 2017.
