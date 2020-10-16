NEWNAN -- Cole Peterson came off the bench for injured starter Ayden Duncanson and completed 13-of-18 passes for 176 and two touchdowns to lead Whitefield Academy to 28-6 non-region victory over The Heritage School at Hawks Stadium on Friday.
Duncanson sustained a non-contact injury to his left knee 3 minutes into a scoreless game and the resulting drive ended in a punt, but, Peterson entered on the next possession, directing a 7-play, 78-yard scoring drive that gave Whitefield a lead it never relinquished.
"Cole's a guy that's been a two-year starter for us," Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. "He's a junior leader on our team and I had the utmost confidence in him to run the offense. The rest of the offense played well. There's still some things we need to work on, but I thought we played well."
Eric Little rushed 17 times for 96 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wolfpack (4-2) on the ground. Ethan Garrett had 10 carries for 58 yards, while Myles Redding added seven catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Cooper Craig caught four passes for 52 yards and a score. The contest marked Whitefield's third straight victory.
"It wasn't my first time playing so I didn't have any nerves coming in," Peterson said. "It felt good to get out there and make throws. My wide receivers made some great plays and everybody did a great job blocking for me. I'm glad we won, and I hope and pay Ayden gets well soon."
Holding a 21-6 lead at halftime, Peterson sealed the win with a 58-yard touchdown throw to Redding with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter.
"We don't think (Duncanson's) injury is too serious," Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. "At least early signs say it's not too serious. We'll check in with the doctor (Sunday) and see what he says."
Little scored from 2 yards out as time expired lifting Whitefield to a 21-6 halftime lead.
A sack and forced fumble from Bryce Bowling followed by a 22-yard Heritage punt gave the Wolfpack a first down on the Hawks' 37 with 3:19 on the clock to set up the final possession.
Peterson's fourth-down pass to Craig went for 21 yards, while Little ran for 5 yards on fourth-and-2 from the 7 with fewer than 10 seconds to play to give the Whitefield the chance to score.
Garrett's 26-yard run early in the second period gave Whitefield a 7-0 advantage.
Heritage answered behind Andrew Rich's 9-yard scoring run. Ian Geffrard blocked the extra-point leaving the Wolfpack in front 7-6 with 8:46 left in the half.
Back-to-back penalties moved Whitefield from the Hawks' 40 to the 10 on its next drive. Peterson found Craig on the right side of the end zone on third-and-goal from the 13 to extend the lead to 14-6.
Rich finished with a touchdown and 122 yards on 17 carries to pace Heritage. Harris Celata was 6-for-10 for 77 yards threw the air.
"We had a few new starters on defense who played really well," Joiner said. "To give up only six points makes a strong statement about how well everybody on defense played."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.