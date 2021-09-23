Game: Brookwood (2-2) at Marietta (3-1), 7:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Grayson 55, McEachern 21
All-time series: Grayson leads 5-0
Prediction: McEachern 24, Grayson 23
In a Marietta offense that features a number of impact players, Kamryn Perry has provided one of the biggest impacts so far in the 2021 season.
The senior wide receiver has put up some big numbers, catching 21 passes for 351 yards and seven touchdowns to help lead the Blue Devils to a 3-1 start one year after they went 3-8.
Perry and his Marietta teammates will try to keep the Blue Devils on the winning track as they host Brookwood in a non-region contest at Northcutt Stadium on Friday.
Perry had one of his biggest games of the season last week in Marietta’s 38-12 victory over Parkview, catching five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
He also came up big in Marietta’s 42-21 win over McEachern with nine receptions for 101 yards and a couple of scores.
“He’s made a lot of big plays for us and we’re a big-play offense, so he gets us going,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We’ve had some injuries at receiver here and there, so he’s been able to be featured more and has really stepped up and provided us with some different roles. He’s having a great year and he’s doing a great job blocking. So, his impact has been immense on the offensive side.”
For Morgan, Perry has improved as an overall player from last year.
“I think he has improved in every aspect (of his game),” Morgan said. “His route running is better. He’s more confident. His blocking has improved. He has a really firm grasp of the offense and where he’s going and why and understand the concepts we’re running. So overall, his game has taken off on a different level.”
The Blue Devils also got a key contribution in their win over Parkview from quarterback Tyler Hughes, who completed 13 of 19 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
Marietta enters its game with Brookwood on a three-game winning streak after defeating Parkview, but Morgan said there is room for improvement.
“I think we started off slow (against Parkview),” Morgan said. “We weren’t like ourselves in the first quarter and we started to pick it up a little bit. We got better throughout the game, but we finished the game really well. We made some good adjustments and played really well in the second half, so I’m pleased to see that. But the emphasis this week is we have to start faster. We were shut out until the last play of the first half and that’s something we’re not use to, so we’ve got to come out a little better and that first drive has got to go better – that’s the first time that has happened to us all year. Hopefully, it’s just a one-game deal.”
