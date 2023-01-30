As Wednesday’s National Signing Day approaches to complete the recruiting classes of 2023, Georgia picked up a big commitment for its Class of 2024.
Pebblebrook athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on social media over the weekend.
“1000000% committed to Georgia Bulldogs!!” He wrote on Twitter.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound All-Region 2AAAAAAA running back had 38 Division I offers and chose Georgia over Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M among others.
“(It was) the coaching staff,” Phillips told On3.com about why he chose Georgia. “They are the best coaching staff in the country and I feel like coach McGhee can develop me as a person, in football and outside of football. They are the best in the country and I wanna be a part of it.
“They plan on using me as a running back but putting me at slot and wideout,” Phillips said. “It means everything. I was just thinking, ‘Why not just stay at home and build your legacy?’”
Phillips is a consensus four-star prospect and could earn a fifth star over the next year. He is considered the No. 71 prospect in the nation for his class, the fourth-ranked running back and the No. 13 player in Georgia.
As the son of Dwight Phillips, the 2004 Olympic gold medalist in the long jump, he has elite speed. He lists a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash on his Twitter page, and is the defending 100-meter champion in Class AAAAAAA state championships. He won the event with a time of 10.43 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.