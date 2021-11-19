SUWANEE — Top-ranked Collins Hill dominated Pebblebrook on Friday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, soaring past the Falcons 48-6.
It was a disappointing end to the season, but still a positive year for Pebblebrook (9-2-1), which vied for the Region 2AAAAAAA title and matched its highest win total since 2006.
“It’s a great stepping stone the kind of season we had,” Falcons coach Leroy Hood said. “We made history in a lot of ways, and that’s just something to build on going forward.”
Pebblebrook had no response for Collins Hill (12-0), which scored touchdowns on five of its seven first-half possessions.
Collins Hill’s defense suffocated Pebblebrook’s offense and quarterback Qamar Grant. Coming into Friday night’s game, Grant was second in Cobb County with 2,443 passing yards, but the junior was held to a 13-of-30 success rate for only 73 yards and four interceptions.
“We came in knowing they had a good defense, but we spotted them five turnovers,” Hood said. “Any team, that’s a recipe for disaster.”
Pebblebrook’s first drive proved a harbinger of things to come as Grant was intercepted on a fourth-down attempt.
Taking over at its own 20-yard line, Collins Hill’s offense struck with a five-play scoring drive that was that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Sam Horn to Ethan Davis.
The Falcons returned the following kickoff to the 41. On their first play of the second possession, Dwight Phillips Jr. took a handoff to the right side and raced 59 yards to the end zone. However, the touchdown was called back on a holding call.
Pebblebrook soon drove into Collins Hill territory again, but the possession ended abruptly when Richard Ransom intercepted Grant and returned it 70 yards to push the Eagles’ lead to 14-0.
Trailing 24-0 in the second quarter, Pebblebrook once again drove into Collins Hill territory, but the Falcons failed to convert a third down at the 11-yard line, and the subsequent field goal attempt was blocked.
Horn was intercepted two plays later by Sakai Brooks, who returned it to the Eagles’ 31 yard line.
Collins Hill’s defense held firm once again. On third down, Travis Hunter leapt up for a one-handed interception. Soon after, Hunter provided some offensive fireworks, hauling in a 48-yard catch off a deflected ball which he finished off by dragging a defender into the end zone to push the Eagles’ lead to 39-0.
Collins Hill was not finished with its first-half onslaught, as Horn connected with Davis one more time on a 17-yard touchdown to push the margin to 46-0 at half.
“All in all, the guys fought, but you just can’t win digging yourself a hole against a quality program like Collins Hill,” Hood said.
