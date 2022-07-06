Next fall, Janerious Jackson will trade in his Pebblebrook navy for RedHawk red.
The senior running back recently committed to Miami of Ohio, over nine other schools including Air Force, Army and Grambling State.
Jackson said he is ready to compete for a Division I team, and noted that the level of competition will be higher. But he said he thinks his high school career has prepared him for the future.
Jackson is no stranger to adversity. In 2022, Pebblebrook will be the third high school he’s played for in three years, following stints at St. Louis High School in Missouri and Atlanta’s Forest Park. Still, amidst the transitions, he worked to reach the next level.
He said his latest move to Pebblebrook was in an effort to play in a more competitive environment and to help boost his recruitability. Given his recent commitment and the grind that is a Cobb County football season, it seems both goals are checked.
“At the end of the day, it was about what is best for my education and for football,” Jackson said. “The competition is really good here, but so is our team.”
Two things were central to his collegiate decision. At 6-foot, 210-pounds, he said he was looking for a program that allowed him to embrace his physical running style and for a running backs room where he could connect with coaches on an individual level.
“I talked with my coaches almost every day before I decided,” Jackson said. “I really liked what coach (Conard) had to say, and I felt really at home.”
Jackson said he always envisioned himself playing in college, and that his ultimate goal is to make it to the NFL. There are currently six former RedHawks in the NFL, but to join their ranks, Jackson said he has to continue his current trajectory and focus one game at a time.
“Hard work has gotten me to this point, and that’s just what I have to keep doing,” Jackson said. “I just need to keep my head down and work.”
He said he is focused on one thing at Pebblebrook this fall: making the playoffs, which is something he has never experienced in high school. He said that making the playoffs would “mean a lot,” to him and that alongside junior running back Dwight Phillips, the pair dubbed “thunder and lightning,” will do their best to help carry the team.
“We have so much talent, it’s definitely better than the other teams I’ve played on,” Jackson said. “I’m just excited for the season, but we just have to keep working. I really think we could win state this year.”
