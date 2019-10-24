Game: Pebblebrook (3-4, 1-1) at East Coweta (2-5, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: East Coweta 25, Pebblebrook 14
All-time series: East Coweta leads 8-1
Prediction: East Coweta 28, Pebblebrook 17
Pebblebrook needs a win tonight to improve its chances of finishing in the top half of Region 2AAAAAAA.
After beating Campbell to open region play two weeks ago, the Falcons had a setback against three-time region champion Westlake, falling 45-14 to the Lions.
This week doesn’t get easier Pebblebrook, which is on the road for the second straight week at East Coweta. The Indians carrying a 2-5 overall record this year makes Pebblebrook’s chances look good, but three of those losses came against McEachern, Lowndes and Carrollton, all of who are still undefeated and state title contenders.
“They have played some really good teams,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “You have to really disregard their overall record. I look at film, and they look like a playoff team, so we have to play our best game (tonight).”
After a close loss to Newnan to start region, East Coweta played at Wheeler last week and won 55-14. The Indians got out in front early and took a three-touchdown lead at the half.
Against Wheeler, East Coweta accumulated 533 total yards with nearly 400 of them coming on the ground. The Indians had to rushers in Jayland Rivers and Jayden Bolton who both rushed for more than 130 yards apiece and combined for five touchdowns.
Defensively, East Coweta held Wheeler to 158 yards and forced two turnovers.
Pebblebrook could have a challenge against East Coweta on both sides of the ball.
In the games the Falcons lost, they did not win the turnover battle and gave up big plays.
— By Adam Carrington
Game: Wheeler (2-5, 0-2) at Campbell (0-7, 0-2)
Last year: Wheeler 62, Campbell 56
All-time series: Campbell leads 7-4
Prediction: Wheeler 20, Campbell 14
Wheeler and Campbell will meet Friday, giving one of the two struggling teams an opportunity to pick up a much needed win and escape the Region 2AAAAAAA cellar.
Wheeler is coming off a blowout loss to East Coweta. The Wildcats were able to move the ball some and picked up a defensive score on a pick six by Derrick Dunn, but allowed 399 rushing yards and 533 total yards in a 55-14 loss.
“You have a game like that you kind of go back to the drawing board,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We’ve kind of looked at everything from an offensive and defensive perspective. We had one of those off nights, didn’t play well.”
It’s a similar story for Campbell. The Spartans are in the middle of a winless season while first-year coach Howie Decristofaro attempts to build a winner at the school. Last week, they lost to Newnan, but Decristofaro was pleased with the growth he saw.
“Offensively, we moved the ball at times but not consistently enough to do some things with it,” Decristofaro said. “We’re just inconsistent right now, that’s part of trying to get better little by little.”
Campbell shows multiple looks on offense through the use of two different quarterbacks. Those changes have given Wheeler even more to study and prepare for heading into Friday’s game.
Wheeler is basically preparing a game plan for each quarterback, a challenge with only a few days to get ready for Friday and the complexity of stopping an option attack.
Neither team is likely headed to the state playoffs. At this point in the season, the focus is on improving with whatever time is left on the field. The matchup between these two should be a good barometer to see how both programs have improved as the season winds down.
— By Marshall White
MDJ Sports Writer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.