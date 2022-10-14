MABLETON -- Dwight Phillips rushed for a touchdown and caught for another, but it was not enough as Pebblebrook lost 42-12 to Carrollton on Friday in a Region 2AAAAAAA game at Falcon Stadium.
Phillips' 84-yard scoring reception from Qamar Grant with 2:23 remaining in the game capped the scoring for the night as Carrollton (8-0, 2-0) picked up a first down on its ensuring possession and ran out the clock.
It was a breakout game for Phillips, who had five carries for 79 yards and a touchdown, while catching three passes for 76 yards and another score.
"It was good to see Dwight have a game like that," Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. "We came into the game wanting to get him more touches, and we have to find ways to get him more involved moving forward. Our opponents know he's a playmaker, and we have to use his talents and put some stress on other teams."
Tyler Scott and Cheik Ly attempted to put stress on Carrollton with interceptions in the fourth and third quarters, respectively, but it was not enough as the Trojans' Julian Lewis completed 22 of 26 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns.
Kiyun Cofer had five receptions for 106 yards and a score, while Takare Lipscomb added five catches for 101 yards another score. Lewis completed touchdown passes to five different receivers and Carrollton racked up 467 yards of total offense, compared to 218 for Pebblebrook (3-5, 0-2). \
Carrollton led 42-6 entering the fourth period.
"Definitely, by looking at the score, you can see that this was one of our worst performances of the season on both sides of the ball," Hood said. "The defense didn't tackle well and gave up some big plays on third down. Our offense -- it was just another night where we had poor execution and didn't catch a lot of breaks.
"We had some bright spots, but the game got away from us. We have to a better job as players and as coaches to be prepared next Friday to win a game and fight to get ourselves in the playoffs."
Phillips' 80-yard touchdown run highlighted Pebblebrook's offense in the first half as the Falcons trailed 28-6 at the intermission.
Carrollton held Pebblebrook to 104 yards of total offense, compared to 310 for Trojans, who collected 16 first downs, versus three for the Falcons.
Lewis completed his first 14 pass attempts and went 19-of-21 for 261 yards with three touchdowns. His favorite target, 6-foot-5 wide receiver Caleb Odom, collected five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Hicks also had a scoring catch.
Hicks rushed 14 times for 56 yards and a score. He finished with 17 carries for 71 yards.
Carrollton jumped out to a 7-0 lead following Hicks' 4-run touchdown run late in the first period.
Hicks added a 4-yard scoring reception early in the second before Phillips answered with his touchdown run. Carrollton blocked the point-after attempt, leaving the Falcons trailing 14-6.
Lewis finished off the half with touchdown passes of 30 yards and 13 yards to Jamun Evans and Odoms, respectively, on consecutive possessions to lift the Trojans to their 22-point halftime advantage.
