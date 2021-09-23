Game: North Atlanta (4-0) at Pebblebrook (4-0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 20, North Atlanta 17
All-time series: Pebblebrook leads 1-0
Prediction: Pebblebrook 35, North Atlanta 31
Pebblebrook looks to extend its unbeaten streak to six games when it hosts North Atlanta at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
The game marks the Falcons final non-region game prior to the start of the Region 2AAAAAAA schedule during the second week of October. Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said he wants to see his team go into the bye week on a high note with a victory. The best way for that to happen is for the Falcons to be prepared, start fast offensively and continue to build off the game’s early momentum right until the final whistle.
“I have to do a better job getting the guys going early on the offensive side of the ball,” he said. “We need to find a way to not get off to a slow start. Every possession is critical, and we need to sustain drives and get things going against a really good team like North Atlanta.
“We’re our own worst enemy. We can’t do things that hurt us and give North Atlanta opportunities to take advantage. We have to start strong and finish strong.”
Pebblebrook has the personnel to respond to the coach’s request. Quarterback Qamar Grant has been efficient under center with 11 touchdowns to two interceptions. Averaging 226.3 yards per game, Grant’s triumvirate of receivers includes Craig Adams Jr. (17 rec., 296 yards, 4 TDs), Briyar Powers (9 rec. 182 yards, 1 TD) and Damion Thompson (17 rec. 220 yds., 3 TDs).
The group has helped Pebblebrook average 45.5 points per game entering tonight’s matchup. The Falcons’ offensive firepower will be needed against a North Atlanta squad that is limiting opponents to 7.75 points per game, while averaging 30.75 points per contest offensively.
Led by quarterback Lorenza Lennon (102.5 ypg, 5 TDs), running back Hunter Davis (111 yards, 2 TDs) and receiver Jamie O’Kelley (115 yards, TD), the undefeated Warriors have already beaten one Class AAAAAAA team this season after downing Dunwoody by 26 points last week.
North Atlanta is off to its best start since 1996.
“They’re a 4-0 team for a reason,” Hood said. “This head coach is in his second year there and you can already see the improvement from last year when you see them on film. They played us in a tough game last year when we went there and won by three.
“We knew they’d be good this year with who they had returning, and they’re showing they’re going to be a tough team to beat. They’re defense is good; they’re offense is good and it should be a good game.
“I think we match up well against them. It’ll be a fourth quarter ball game for sure.”
