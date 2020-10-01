Game: Riverdale (2-1) at Pebblebrook (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Pebblebrook 37, Riverdale 15 (Oct. 16, 2009)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Pebblebrook 28, Riverdale 14
After a comeback win last week, Pebblebrook looks to get off to a better start Friday when it hosts Riverdale at Falcon Stadium.
The Falcons defeated Lithia Springs 31-26 with a second-half comeback last week, but coach Leroy Hood said he was not pleased with his team’s effort in the first half.
“There were times in the first half where we needed to make plays,” he said. “There were also some critical errors made from guys not doing their jobs.”
In the second half, Hood said the team played better and that he was pleased with the effort they gave.
He hopes that carries over to this week’s game as the Falcons try to win their fourth game this early in the season for the first time since 2000. Hood said he recognizes they will be a tough opponent.
“They are a well coached and physical team,” Hood said. “There are no glaring weaknesses we see from them.”
Hood also said quarterback Craig Adams Jr. and the offense will need to get in the groove early. Last week the offense only scored one touchdown in the first half. Their defense came up with an interception return to get their second score of the half.
Adams is currently fourth in the county with 602 yards passing, but he leads Cobb with 10 touchdown passes. He has also run for 352 yards and five scores. Adams is getting help from running back Travone Finney, who has run for 310 yards.
“We have to execute, get out to a fast start, and limit big plays on defense,” Hood said.
He said he expects everyone to be ready to play a complete football game.
“Going into the game I expect the same from the whole team,” he said. “I want them to keep improving and play football the way we know we can.”
