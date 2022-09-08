Last meeting: Rome 38, Pebblebrook 10 (Nov. 16, 2007)
All-time series: Rome leads 2-1
Prediction: Rome 27, Pebblebrook 24
With two of its first three games on the road against tough competition, the beginning of the 2022 season has been challenging for Pebblebrook.
The challenges will keep on coming for the Falcons as they travel to Rome for a non-region game on Friday.
Pebblebrook (2-1) will be on the road for the third time in four weeks when they take on the Wolves.
“It’s not a short drive,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “Making them go through a different atmosphere, I just feel like it’s something that we can grow from and something that we can use going forward as far as going to Rome and going to the other places we go. The scheduling we did wasn’t meant to be a hassle, but a part of growing and getting better. As far as environment-wise, we do like playing at home, but I feel like our team can play anywhere.”
The Falcons latest road challenge comes against a Rome team that has qualified for the postseason the previous seven years in a row — winning back-to-back state titles in 2016 and ‘17 during that time.
The Wolves (2-1) won their first two games before losing to Carrollton 23-6 last week.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams since Pebblebrook lost to Rome in the first round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs in 2007.
“(Rome) is one of those communities that gets behind football,” Hood said. “The kids in the town grow up wanting to play ball for Rome. They’ve got a coach, a championship coach who has won state championships and they have kids who have been in his system for however many years. Their system is in place, so they have that and some good athletes. They have a lot of really, really good players. They have a Clemson commit, an Alabama commit, so we have our hands full. We’re going to have to pretty much put together a perfect game.”
The Wolves are led by senior four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green (Clemson), four-star tight end Martavious Collins (Alabama) and three-star athlete Martel Hight (Vanderbilt).
