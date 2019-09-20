MABLETON — Pebblebrook handed its first-year coach Leroy Hood his first home victory as the Falcons defeated Lithonia 32-14 in non-region action Friday night at Falcon Stadium.
Jaquavious Jones ran 18 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead the charge as Pebblebrook snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 2-2 on the season. Trevonne Finney also had a good night on the ground with 10 carries for 97 yards.
Nyquay Lett finished 10-for-18 for 171 yards and a touchdown, while Jaquez Coleman hauled in five catches for 94 yards and a score.
The Falcons’ defense also had a big game, recovering three fumbles and nabbing a interception with 2 seconds remaining in the game.
“It was a great home win to start out,” Hood said. “It was good to get things going and hopefully this will help us moving forward.”
Pebblebrook jumped out to a 26-0 lead and never looked back.
“We wanted to start out fast and we did that,” Hood said. “We played well at the start, but we didn’t finish the way I wanted us to and we left points on the board. We sputtered in the second half, so we have some work to do in that area. We can’t do that going forward. We have to execute better in the second half.”
Pebblebrook led 26-7 at halftime after scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions. The Falcons new flickering LED lighting system was on full display following every touchdown from the home team.
“I think we’re one of three teams in the county to have this system,” Hood said. “I think it was pretty cool. Hopefully, we’ll get to use it a lot.”
An early Falcons fumble recovered by Lithonia didn’t deter the Pebblebrook defense, which totaled four sacks and held Lithonia to 36 first-half offensive yards.
Jones carried the ball five times and scored from 1-yard out on the Falcons’ 7-play, 83-yard scoring drive to open the scoring with 6:59 on the clock.
Nyquay Lett ran in from 10 yards out to cap a 7-play, 64-yard possession for a 13-0 score, and Jones’ 11-yard scamper had Pebblebrook in front 19-0 with seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Falcons’ defense set up Jones’ second touchdown as Kentavious Foreman recorded a sack and forced fumble on Lithonia quarterback Savion Lawson. Pebblebrook’s John Floyd recovered the fumble, giving the Falcons possession at the Lithonia 21.
With a defender draped over him, Jaquez Coleman caught Lett’s fourth-and-long heave for a 29-yard touchdown that put the Falcons ahead 26-0.
Lithonia got on the board roughly 2 minutes later following Khalil Roach’s 36-yard touchdown reception from Lawson.
Foreman, Nick Jones, David Scott and Donald Figgs each had a first-half sack, while Chris Rogers and Floyd each recovered a first-half fumble. Rogers also had a second-half sack. Quincey Miller recovered a fumble and Mitchell had an interception.
“I thought our defense played well,” Hood said. “That was good to see after how played at Etowah.”
Jacinto added field goals of 27 and 36 yards in the second half to help keep Lithonia at bay.
Lithonia’s D’Vonte Slaton scored a 1-yard touchdown to pull his team to within 29-14 with 10:43 left in the game.
