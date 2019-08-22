Game: Pebblebrook at South Cobb, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 28, South Cobb 12
All-time series: South Cobb leads 22-19
Prediction: Pebblebrook 27, South Cobb 20
A pair of teams looking to bounce back will meet Friday when Pebblebrook travels to South Cobb for a season-opening non-region game.
The Falcons will be looking to set the foundation for another playoff run after making the postseason for a third straight year despite finishing 4-7. South Cobb, meanwhile, has not had a winning season since 2012 and has not made the playoffs since 2011, and coach Terry Jones said getting the little things right is all he is looking for early.
“I’m looking for fundamentals,” he said. “We need to make sure we do a better job of tackling than we did in our scrimmage. Being able to catch the ball is going to be good. It’s those little things and fine-tuning we want to see now that we’re getting into full-speed games.”
Under defensive-minded new head coach Leroy Hood, the Falcons should be a force again defensively, despite losing two-time all-state selection Trey Pinkney and Darius Poythress’ seven interceptions.
Leading tackler Quincy Miller is back, along with Ketavious Foreman and Davd Scott at the linebacker spots, putting pressure on South Cobb’s offense.
“They’re very skilled on both sides of the ball,” Jones said. “I know coach Hood is going to call plays on defense. It won’t be easy. It will be tough, but that’s why we wanted to schedule the game against this kind of competition.”
Adding to the challenge will be the Eagles’ lack of offensive experience heading into the season.
South Cobb must replace its starting quarterback, running back and top receiver from last year. Three-year starter Ali Fard is back at receiver, but with Prince Jordan and Terrence Clark splitting time at quarterback and Charles Purry and Jonathan Simmons rotating at running back, the Eagles will have to find success with a simpler scheme early in the season.
“The biggest thing is keeping it simple,” Jones said. “When you have talented kids with the experience we had last year, it’s easy to get complicated with your scheme. We just want to keep things simple and try to be sound and fundamental. We just want to keep the ball and the chains moving.”
While South Cobb looks to replace some of its best offensive players from a season ago, Pebblebrook once again brings back an abundance of experience.
Dual-threat quarterback Jaquavious Jones is back to lead the offense, and he has his top two targets from last season, Marveon Boyd and Sincere Street, back on the outside.
Jones said he knows countering that experience will be tough for the first week of the season, but if his team can find a way to win, or even just stay competitive against a higher-classification team, it could set the stage for a turnaround once region play begins.
“We just want to put a good taste in their mouth during this early part of our season,” he said. “We know how tough our region is, so we want to be going good when we get there.”
