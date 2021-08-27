AUSTELL -- The administrations and coaching staffs at Pebblebrook and South Cobb elected to postpone their rivalry for one more day following an extended delay for inclement weather Friday night at Clay Stadium.
South Cobb athletic director Amanda Burks said the game had tentatively been rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, pending confirmation with officials.
South Cobb ran nine plays and picked up two first downs via penalty when officials paused the contest 8 minutes in due to lightning in the area. Both teams went to their locker rooms, and fans were asked to head to the gymnasium to wait out the delay.
A little more than an hour later, South Cobb officials sent out a tweet announcing, "Due to repeated weather delays, the football game has been cancelled."
"The weather delay had a lot to do with the administration's decision," South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. "(Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood) and I and our administrations felt like it was better for us to cancel. The lightning looked like it was going to be on for a while, and the game probably wouldn't start back up until 9:30.
"We just thought it was better for everybody if we called it. I spoke with coach Hood and he agreed. We both still want to play. The administration rolled with 10:30 a.m., which much better than the afternoon, so I'm excited we still get to do it, and we get to see how the kids respond."
According to Hanson, South Cobb had a similar situation two weeks ago when the Eagles scrimmaged at Campbell. The circumstances were a little different then as an on-campus incident delayed the contest as opposed to inclement weather, but the Eagles still had to face some adversity and react.
"(On Friday), the kids were like, 'Here we go again,'" Hanson said, "but they were also like, 'Let's get it,' so we're scheduling around it."
Hanson acknowledged that he and Hood also wanted to reschedule the game to prepare for next week as Pebblebrook has a matchup against Hapeville Charter and South Cobb opens Region 6AAAAAA play versus Lassiter.
"We need to play as much as we can," Hanson said, "so repetitions against another team are so important because we dive right into region next week. This is another opportunity where we get to measure where we are as a program and how we respond to change and adversity."
