Game: Pebblebrook (1-0) at South Cobb (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 40, South Cobb 21
All-time series: South Cobb leads 22-21
Prediction: Pebblebrook 35, South Cobb 21
Pebblebrook and South Cobb are coming off big season-opening wins last week. Only one of them, however, will be able to remain undefeated when the non-region rivals clash Friday at Clay Stadium.
The Falcons rolled to a 39-3 victory against Peachtree Ridge a week ago, while the Eagles edged Locust Grove on a fumble return to give first-year coach Thomas Hanson a win in his debut. The victory also marked South Cobb’s first season-opening win since a three-point triumph over Pebblebrook in 2017.
“Our kids scratched and clawed to get that win Friday,” Hanson said. “We worked hard this summer. The coaching staff kept the standards high and if the kids buy in to that, we feel like we can sustain success here.”
With a new coaching regime at South Cobb comes new expectations and new sets of problems. Hanson and his staff are dealing with those issues while also attempting to build the long-standing success he covets for the program.
“Depth is going to be our biggest problem,” Hanson said. “We’re a Class AAAAAA school with Class A depth, so it’s difficult. When the coaching staff transitions, a lot of kids aren’t ready or willing to do what’s asked of them by the staff coming in. I’m not a nice individual, but I care deeply about these kids. We coach hard, and the second we stop coaching hard on a kid is the second we’ve given up on him.
“Some kids take hard coaching personally, but they need to understand that it’s done because we recognize the potential in them before they see it in themselves.”
Pebblebrook, on the other hand, is led by fourth-year coach Leroy Hood, who guided the Falcons to the playoffs a season ago. Pebblebrook had one of its best all-around games last week against Peachtree Ridge as the offense put up 27 points, the special teams unit added 10 on a field goal and kickoff return for a score, while the defense recorded a safety and held the Lions to three on the scoreboard.
“Definitely guys were flying around and getting to the ball,” Hood said. “Defensively, a lot of times we had eight to nine guys around the football. They were playing physical and that’s always a good thing to see.
“Offensively, the O-line played better than I thought. We have five guys we think we’re comfortable with and some depth guys we can throw in there sometimes. That unit was the biggest surprise for me.”
Pebblebrook’s established system will go up against South Cobb’s new techniques, giving Hanson an edge in scouting with more film readily available on how the Falcons’ perform.
“We’re excited for (tonight) because it’s a rivalry game,” Hanson said. “The atmosphere is going to be electric. I hope we play our best football, and they play their best football and we can give the Austell community something to be excited about.”
