Pebblebrook is 4-0 for the first time since 2000, and one of the big reasons is its jack of all trades, Craig Adams Jr.
Adams played quarterback for the Falcons last year, but he has become a weapon from many different positions this year. He can throw, run and catch, leaving defenses on their toes because they do not know where he will line up next.
Four games into 2021, Adams leads Cobb County in scoring with seven touchdowns. He has a team-high 12 receptions for 225 yards and four touchdowns, and has rushed for 83 yards and three scores.
“I think he’s just now recognizing the type of talent he really has,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “I only think he’s going to get better. He’s always played the game, but he’s actually becoming a football player, so I’m very excited about him. I’m looking forward to him getting better.”
Now, Adams is looking to lead Pebblebrook to its first 5-0 start since 2000, as it is scheduled to play Riverdale (2-0) on Thursday night.
The Falcons got an unexpected week off last week after COVID-19 issues caused Miller Grove to forfeit the teams' scheduled game.
“I gave them (Friday) off so they could rest,” Hood said, “but we took plenty of mental reps as far as film study and things like that.
“We did not change our practice schedule up and went about it as if we were going to play on Friday, and the only difference was that we did not play on Friday."
Hood said he thinks Riverdale will be the most physical team Pebblebrook has faced, but that he thinks his team is up for the challenge.
“Looking at them on film, they are well-coached, and their offensive and defensive line are really good, so we have our hands full” Hood said. “We’ve been trying to get some things together on the offensive and defensive line on our end, so their strengths are things we are still trying to shore up as far as our offensive and defensive line.”
Pebblebrook’s defense, led by John Floyd, Jordan Paul and Markell Jennings, has a combined 43 tackles.
Hood said his team has been excited about starting the season off undefeated, but he is still looking for them to improve.
“For me, it’s just about keeping those guys hungry and wanting to get better,” he said. “This group has never been 4-0, so those kids do not know what it feels like, so the biggest thing is keeping the guys humble and getting better from week to week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.