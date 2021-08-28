featured
Pebblebrook rolls through South Cobb to 2-0
By Carlton D. White MDJ Sports Correspondent
AUSTELL -- Qamar Grant completed 20-of-31 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns as Pebblebrook rolled to a 54-6 victory over South Cobb in the "Battle of the Nest" rivalry at Clay Stadium on Saturday.
The game marked the conclusion of Friday night's contest which was suspended due to inclement weather.
Grant, who threw touchdown receptions to three different receivers and connected with seven different wideouts overall, also rushed three times for 11 yards and a score.
Craig Adams Jr. had three carries for 32 yards and a score to go with his seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Damion Thompson recorded seven catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while TJ Holmes had three receptions for 78 yards and a score.
"This was a great win for the community, a great win for Pebblebrook and a great win for these boys," Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. "We take pride in this game regardless of the records, so it was great to see us come back out here and respond the way we did after (Friday) night's game was cancelled."
Pebblebrook scored 20 points in the final four minutes of the first period en route to a 39-6 halftime lead.
Grant capped a 10-play, 72-yard possession with 2-yard scoring run for Pebblebrook's first points, and he ended the first period with a 74-yard touchdown throw to Holmes with 1:57 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Grant's exploits sandwiched Justin Blan's 4-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown 45 seconds after Grant's initial score. Markell Jennings recorded a strip-sack of South Cobb quarterback Terrence Clark on the play and Blan scooped the ball out of the air before barreling in for the score.
Down 26-0 after Grant's 10-yard touchdown toss to Thompson, Clark put South Cobb on the board with an 18-yard scoring run that trimmed the deficit to 26-6.
Adams Jr. and Thompson each found the end zone on back-to-back possessions late in the second quarter that pushed the Falcons lead to 39-6 at the half.
"Our game plan coming in was to run the ball, but South Cobb did a great job at the line of scrimmage, so we took what they gave us and found some success through the air," Hood said. "Overall, I felt like we executed well. But, we're going to go back and look at the film and see what areas we can improve in and get ready for Hapeville (Charter) next week."
Pebblebrook scored twice more in the third quarter leading to a running clock in the fourth period. Adams Jr. had a 9-yard touchdown reception with 5:17 left, and Grant's 2-point conversion run extended the Falcons' advantage to 47-6.
Another South Cobb fumble led to Adams' 3-yard scoring catch for the 54-6 final.
Jonathan Simmons and 21 carries for 76 yards to pace South Cobb's ground attack. Clark finished 6-for-14 for 41 yards, while Nyheim Jean logged three catches for 42 yards.
"We just need to get better," South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. "We were in position to make plays and we didn't. I told the kids after the game the coaching staff is going to work hard to make these guys better and it's up to the kids to work hard to get better.
"We're going to do everything we can this upcoming week to get ready for next Friday because that game is the most important game of the season right now."
