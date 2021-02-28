MABLETON -- Pebblebrook advanced to the state quarterfinals in convincing fashion with an 87-59 victory over Newton in the second round of the boys Class AAAAAAA basketball tournament at Jackson Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Region 2AAAAAAA champions moved on to the quarterfinals for the seventh time in eight years and will face North Gwinnett next Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Falcons led from start to finish, blitzing Newton with nine 3-pointers.
“(Our players) did everything we asked them to do,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “They followed the game plan and we did our job as coaches. We had three days of studying film, just going over the film, going over what (Newton likes) to do, taking away their strengths and the guys executed the game plan. (Our players) did everything we asked. Every time we executed our plan, we scored. The guys did an awesome job of following instructions (Saturday) and I’m very proud of them. They deserve that.”
Pebblebrook (24-3) had five players score in double figures. Danny Stubbs led the way with 20 points and six 3-pointers, while Andre Young added 17 points, Tyler Shirley and Aaron Reddish had 13 points each -- with Reddish hitting 3 threes -- and Jamall Clyce adding 12 points.
TJ Clark scored 28 points and Qua Brown added 13 to lead Newton (14-9).
Pebblebrook jumped out to a 14-3 lead behind 3-pointers by Shirley and Reddish, as well as three Newton turnovers.
The Falcons led 23-12 with 1:55 remaining in the first quarter, but Newton managed to cut their lead in half by the end of the period as Brown scored on a layup and Clark made a 3 at the buzzer to reduce the Rams’ deficit to 23-17.
Pebblebrook began to put some distance from Newton by the midway point of the second quarter as Shirley and Reddish hit back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 34-20 with 4:01 remaining in the first half and the Falcons ended the half leading 43-24.
Newton battled Pebblebrook on more even terms in the third quarter as the Rams got nine points from Clark and trailed 61-45 at the end of the period.
However, the Falcons surged again at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Young scored their first five points -- including a three -- on their way to a 17-5 run that gave them their biggest lead of the game of 31 points at 81-50. Newton was only able to close the gap a little bit the rest of the way.
