RIVERDALE -- Jordan Neang's 28-yard field goal attempt didn't reach the goal line as time expired and Riverdale coach Rodney Hackney elected to not send the game into overtime, allowing Pebblebrook to escape with a 14-14 tie in non-region action at Southern Crescent Stadium on Thursday.
Neang's try followed a 50-yard run from Autavius Ison, a 10-yard completion from Chandler Folger to Justin Davis and a 10-yard run from Marcus Polite which set the Raiders (2-0-1) up at the Falcons' 10 with fewer than 30 seconds remaining.
Pebblebrook's defense stiffened, forcing two incompletions to set up Neang's final attempt with 7 seconds left on the clock.
The Falcons (4-0-1) nearly never had a chance to play for the tie after the offense failed to complete a play in Raiders territory over the game's first 40 minutes, but when the offense needed to deliver, it did so in a big way.
Qamar Grant, who completed six passes for 50 yards over his first 21 attempts, went 7-for-9 for 86 yards on the Falcons' final drive to tie the game at 14-all with 59 seconds remaining.
The drive started at the Pebblebrook 9 and ended with Grant's 11-yard touchdown throw to Damion Thompson to salvage an anemic night by the offense.
"Offensively, I think there was a lack of urgency and complacency by the guys," Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. "The kids came out flat, thinking this game was going to be given to them, but I knew it was going to be a tough game.
"The kids were prepared, but the urgency and the focus wasn't there. We did manage to make some plays at the end, but from my view, this was one of the worst performances we've ever had. We didn't cross the 50-yard line most of the night."
Pebblebrook's defense fared well considering it was on the field for the majority of the game. The unit gave up a first-half touchdown on a short field and the go-ahead score with 9:15 left in the game after the Raiders blocked a punt and recovered the ball at the Falcons' 6. Polite scored from 1-yard out on third down, putting Riverdale ahead 14-7.
"I thought the defense played well enough," Hood said. "To hold Riverdale to 14 points on short fields the whole night and for being out there as long as they were, they did a good job."
Grant finished 13-for-30 for 136 and a touchdown. Thompson caught four passes for 40 yards and a score, while Craig Adams Jr. had five catches for 71 yards. Thompson recorded three receptions for 40 yards on the Falcons' final drive, while Adams Jr. totaled four catches for 46 yards.
"I hope this was a learning experience and a wake up call for these guys," Hood said. "You can't just come out and think you can beat people because you're 4-0."
Riverdale's Folger finished 10-for-20 for 110 yards and a score. Stokes had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, while Ison led the team with 10 rushes for 65 yards.
The game was tied at halftime 7-7.
The Raiders struck first on the scoreboard when Folger found Stokes open down the middle of the field for a 24-yard completion for a 7-0 lead with 1:14 left until the intermission.
Pebblebrook's Dwight Phillips Jr. answered with a 92-yard return for a score on the ensuing kickoff.
