Game: Denmark (2-1) at Pebblebrook (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Pebblebrook 28, Denmark 24
Pebblebrook will look to get back into the win column tonight when it hosts Denmark at Falcon Stadium.
The Falcons suffered a narrow two-point setback at Rome last week, in a game that saw them fall behind 17-7 at halftime before rallying to make the score close.
Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood saw little consolation in watching his team earn the close loss against the perennial state-playoff contending Wolves squad. Instead, his focus has been figuring out how to get his team to be more productive offensively in the first and second quarters. The Falcons didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the first half against Rome.
“It was a good high school football environment at Rome,” he said. “I liked the atmosphere, but in the end we didn’t come out with a win. Our offense started slowly, like we so often do, and Rome scored with 44 seconds left until halftime to go up 17-7.
“We turned it on in the third, but our defense didn’t execute well on third downs and gave Rome extra chances. So, it was a couple of things. Most importantly, we can’t go an entire half without an offensive touchdown. That has to change.”
Having been on the road for three of its first four games, Pebblebrook will now play three of its next four at home. Time will only tell if the more familiar settings of Falcon Stadium will help the offense get going at faster pace.
“I don’t know if playing at home will be advantageous or not, but we’re about to see,” Hood said.
One thing Pebblebrook will have to worry about is the Denmark offense, which is averaging 17.3 points per game. In only its fifth season as a program, Denmark dropped its season-opener this year but has won two straight.
(Denmark’s) a well-coached team with a big offensive line,” Hood said. “They have two Division I caliber offensive linemen (including Tennessee commit Shamurad Umarov) who are the best in the state. The running back is shifty and speedy and runs hard. They have a linebacker (Dee Crayton) who’s a Clemson commit. So, they’re a big, physical team on film, and they’ll create some problems with that offensive line. We’ll have to be ready.”
