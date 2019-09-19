Game: Lithonia (3-0) at Pebblebrook (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Pebblebrook 49, Lithonia 7

All-time series: Pebblebrook leads 1-0

Prediction: Pebblebrook 28, Lithonia 21

Pebblebrook looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts Lithonia in the Falcons’ home opener at Falcon Stadium tonight.

The contest marks the debut for first-year Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood and his team in the home stadium. Hood is looking forward to the game, and seeing what the atmosphere will be like when the Falcons take the field after starting off the season with three straight road games.

“It’s good to be at home,” he said. “The kids don’t have to travel and get on a bus. We can just go about our business and play on the field that we practice on. It should be a great night.

“We’ll be in front of our crowd and our fans and our community for the first time. It’s our first regular season game at home. I’m looking forward to it, and hopefully we can put a good product on the field.

Despite having back-to-back losses, Pebblebrook put up a much better fight in last week’s weather-delayed matchup in a loss at Etowah, scoring 32 points while giving up 45. It was a much better showing overall after going scoreless in a 35-0 setback at Hillgrove in the final Friday of August.

“Pebblebrook’s use to adversity and making adjustments,” Hood said about the Etowah game’s postponement from Friday to Saturday. “Our guys are used to things coming up and circumstances we can’t control. It’s been going on since the summer. So, the outcome of all of that was to deal with it and suit up regardless of who’s in the stadium.

“I was pleased, though, with our offense (against Etowah). The guys put up more points than they did against Hillgrove, and the staff did a good job game planning. The offense scored 32 points, but our defense gave up 45. I feel like that was our worst performance of the year. Going forward, we can’t have those kinds of mental breakdowns if we want to be successful.”

Pebblebrook will have its hands full against an undefeated Region 5AAAAA Lithonia team that’s scoring 42 points per game while allowing only 10 per contest.

“Lithonia’s athletic,” Hood said. “Their left tackle is committed to Georgia, I think. We watched them up close and personal during our bye week, and we were impressed by them and their fight. They’re a team that won’t quit. They’re coming off the high of being 3-0 and wanting to go 4-0. They’ll be a tough matchup.”