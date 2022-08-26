MABLETON -- Pebblebrook scored 21 unanswered second-half points and rolled to a 38-15 victory against rival South Cobb on Friday at Falcon Stadium.
Janerious Jackson had seven carries for 85 yards and a touchdown to lead the Falcons (1-1), who bounced back from a season-opening loss to South Gwinnett. Rico Jones carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, while Dwight Phillips carried the ball six times for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Qamar Grant was 8-for-10 passing for 91 yards with a touchdown and an interception. TJ Holmes had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.
"It's huge to get that first win and get that losing taste out of our mouths and get back to our winning ways," Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. "We were reminded of defeat and humbled in our last game, so we were locked in tonight to get this win."
Jackson and Phillips got things going for Pebblebrook in the second half, scoring off runs of 53 and 35 yards, respectively, to build the Falcons a 31-8 lead with 4:01 remaining in the third period.
Pebblebrook finished with 233 rushing yards and 352 total offensive yards.
"Our offense ran the ball better, which was a big focus of our during practice this week," Hood said. "I think we did a good job with that. It was important for us to get the run game established because we're expecting big things out of it going forward."
Pebblebrook defense added three turnovers, including a late fourth quarter interception for Tyler Scott, which was his second of the game.
"Our defense created some takeaways, and we tackled better," Hood said. "I thought is was an overall good performance for our guys tonight."
South Cobb (0-2) was led by Javon Richardson, who rushed 17 times for 81 yards and completed 10 of 15 passes for 82 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jalen Waller, who had five carries or 11 yards, scored the Eagles' second-half touchdown from 3 yards out with 2:56 left in the game, after Jimi Olarinde returned a fumble 11 yards to the Falcons' 3.
Amir Aisoia also had a second-half interception, but the Eagles were unable to covert the turnover into points.
"Just crazy stuff happened," South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. "We had opportunities to turn the tide of the game, but couldn't cash in. We knew we'd have to play a near-perfect game, and we didn't, but our kids still believe, and we'll prepare for next week."
Pebblebrook scored 14 points off consecutive South Cobb turnovers, en route to a 17-8 halftime lead.
The Falcons' initial 15-play, 6-minute drive stalled at the Eagles' 19, leading to a 35-yard field goal from Roosvins Josil.
Jordan Paul recovered a South Cobb fumble near midfield two plays into the Eagles' next possession, and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty gave the Falcons first-and-10 at the Eagles' 38.
Jackson rushed in for a 10-yard score three plays later, giving Pebblebrook a 9-0 advantage following a blocked point-after attempt.
Scott intercepted Richardson on the Eagles' ensuing drive and returned the ball inside the red zone, setting up Holmes for a 15-yard touchdown catch from Grant with 9:43 left in the second period. Jones' run for a score on the 2-point conversion extended the Falcons' margin to 17-0.
Miguel Santos' 36-yard field goal try fell short on South Cobb's next possession, but the Eagles capitalized minutes later as Richardson found Ethan Foma open in the end zone on a 22-yard scoring reception with 5 seconds left in the half. Brock Adams' reception on the 2-point conversion provided the final score before halftime.
