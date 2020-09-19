Through two quarters, it looked like Pebblebrook and Mundy’s Mill were in a defensive struggle.
The Falcons’ offense took care of that. It came out strong in the second half scored 33 points over the final two quarters and pulled away for a 40-13 victory.
Pebblebrook quarterback Craig Adams Jr. was an efficient 10-of-17 passing for 177 yards three touchdowns while adding 39 yards and another score on the ground. Damion Thompson was Adams’ favorite target and reeled in three passes for 91 yards and two scores.
Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said the improved play in the second half was all about execution.
“It was nothing special at halftime. We didn’t make a lot of adjustments,” Hood said. “We were going to do what we did and Mundy’s Mill was going to do what they do so at the end of the day we just focused more so on execution.”
Explosive plays fueled the Falcons to their second win of the season and those are something that Hood said he thinks separates this year’s team from the squad that went 3-7 in his first year as coach.
“We feel like we have some athletes on the outside that, if it’s an outside 50-50 ball, we feel like we have the type of guys that can go and make a play,” Hood said. “In the past, we haven’t had a whole lot of big-play type impact players but going into this year we knew we had a chance to be pretty good on the outside.”
Mundy’s Mill got on the board first with a 13-yard pass from Dajuan Wagner to Corey Barnes with just over 5:30 remaining in the second quarter.
A mix of penalties and turnovers doomed the Tigers’ offense thereafter and coach Dwayne Davis said he is just focused on bouncing back.
“You can’t put no blame on COVID or lack of time or preparation because I think our guys do a good job in trying to prepare for our opponent,” he said.
Despite a great second half from Pebblebrook, Davis said his team simply beat themselves.
“We go back and watch the film and I know the No. 1 factor why we lost is we beat ourselves,” he said. “Too many mental errors, too many mental mistakes, too many physical mistakes, turning over the football and not filling our assignments like we’re supposed to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.