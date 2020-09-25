LITHIA SPRINGS - Craig Adams, Jr. and Travone Finney combined for 287 yards rushing as Pebblebrook held on to beat Lithia Springs 31-26 in non-region action Friday at Lions Stadium.
Trailing 20-17 with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter, Pebblebrook's commitment to its ground game led to scoring drives of 59 and 80 yards that put the Falcons in front 31-20 with 6:08 left.
Lithia Springs trimmed the deficit to 31-26 on its next possession on Jai'que Hart's 2-yard run.
Pebblebrook (3-1) picked up two first downs and ran out the final 2:16 on the clock on its final possession, handing the team its third consecutive victory in the process.
Adams, Jr. rushed 20 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns, while Finney had 26 carries for 134 yards.
Hart combined for 17-of-29 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns to pace Lithia Springs (0-3). Barkley had two receptions for 70 yards and two scores. He also rushed for a 58 yard touchdown.
"We came into this game wanting to establish the run, but couldn't get it going and tried to throw the ball," Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. "(Lithia Springs) controlled the ball in the first half with time of possession and that's really important for us. We just weren't executing.
"We wanted to establish the run game in the second half and build a lead and make them have to throw it. So, overall we stepped up big in the second half and really controlled the game. I'm proud of the guys for turning things around."
Lithia Springs' Uriel Valle's failed 27-yard field goal try as time expired left Pebblebrook clinging to a 14-13 lead at halftime.
The Falcons went ahead behindAdams Jr.'s 10-yard touchdown run with 1:04 remaining in the second period.
Lithia Springs took control early with a scoring drive on its first possession. The Lions capped the 80-yard, 11-play drive with a 21-yard touchdown catch by Ayden Smith from Hart on third down for the 7-0 advantage.
Pebblebrook fumbled a punt on its first possession, giving the Lions great field position at the Pebblebrook 12, but Trennon Mitchell returned an interception 95 yards for the score to knot the contest at 7-all with 2:48 left in the first quarter.
"I didn't realize how huge (Mitchell's) interception would be," Hood said. "He's a difference maker for us. Putting that touchdown on the board was big because our offense was struggling at that point. It was a big play."
Pressure up front from the Pebblebrook defensive line caused the errant pass, and Troy Adams' 7-yard sack on the previous play forced the Lions to have the throw the ball on third down.
Lithia Springs regained the first half lead on Quentin Barkley's 58-yard touchdown reception from Hart, but Acevedo missed the point-after attempt, leaving Pebblebrook trailing 13-7 with 9:10 on the first half clock.
