SMYRNA — Pebblebrook scored 24 unanswered points and went on to beat Campbell 31-14 in Region 2AAAAAAA action at McDaniel Stadium on Friday.
Qamar Grant led the Falcons, completing 12-of-24 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Craig Adams Jr. had eight receptions for 137 yards and a score, while Dwight Phillips Jr. added nine carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.
“We played a very good Campbell team (Friday),” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “I take my hat for those guys. They played well.
“We have to tighten some things up mentally on our side. I tried to keep the team focused this week like we were against East Coweta, but it’s back to the drawing board as we get ready for Newnan next week.”
The victory kept Pebblebrook unbeaten on the season as the Falcons improved to 7-0-1 overall. They also remain atop the region standings with a 2-0 mark.
Luke Marble finished 9-for-14 for 93 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions to pace Campbell (3-4, 0-2). Jaylen Bester ran 13 times for 49 yards and also threw for a score. Tyler Lamar had two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Pebblebrook led 17-0 at halftime, and extended its margin to 24-0 on the first play from scrimmage in the second half as Grant connected with Briyar Powers on a 50-yard touchdown.
Campbell got on the board with four minutes left in the third behind Bester’s 6-yard scoring pass to Jo Phillips.
The Falcons answered in the fourth quarter on Adams’ 1-yard scoring run.
Jamison Bodner’s forced fumble and recovery by Ryan Ray led to the Spartans’ final touchdown as Marble connected with Lamar on a 28-yard score.
After a scoreless first quarter, Pebblebrook’s offense took advantage of a few big plays in the second period to stake a 17-0 lead at the intermission.
“We came out sluggish and methodical (Friday),” Hood said. “We had a bunch of penalties and continued that into the second half. I’m not pleased with the way we started or the way we finished.”
Campbell’s defense bottled up Phillips for minus-3 yards on his first four carries before the sophomore broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run leading to a 7-0 Falcons lead.
The Spartans went three-and-out on their next drive, and Pebblebrook got the ball back at their own 47 after a punt. The Falcons didn’t take long to find the end zone again, converting on fourth-and-1 near midfield before Grant connected with Adams for a 33-yard touchdown and a 14-0 advantage at the 3:06 mark.
Alik Wyche intercepted Marble on Campbell’s next drive and returned the ball 23 yards to the Spartans’ 7. Pebblebrook had to settle for John Diaz converting a 27-yard field goal for the 17-0 margin at the half.
Campbell played the majority of the game without running back T.J. Love, who suffered a shoulder injury midway through the first quarter. Love finished with six carries for 26 yards.
“Losing (Love) changed our game plan and what we wanted to do offensively,” Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. “He’s a big back about 230 pounds and he runs hard and has some quickness. He came back from a separated shoulder a couple of weeks ago, but now it looks like he could have a broken collarbone. We’ll have to wait and see.
“But I’m proud of our guys for never giving up. They kept battling. We’re a young team and we have ways to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.