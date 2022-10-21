SMYRNA -- Pebblebrook beat Campbell 41-0 on Friday in a Region 2AAAAAAA clash at Richard McDaniel Stadium.
Officials ended the game with roughly 6 minutes remaining on a running clock in the fourth quarter, after two players got into a fight out of bounds on Pebblebrook's side of the field.
Qamar Grant's deep pass down the sideline fell incomplete as the players raced downfield with just under 10 minutes left in the game. Pushing and shoving between the players ensued before punches were thrown.
A vast majority of the players remained on the sidelines as coaches, administrators, officials and police kept the incident from escalating. Officials called for the clock to continue to run while they discussed next steps at midfield.
The game was officially called at 9:29 p.m. Pebblebrook exited the field, while Campbell's players were not allowed to leave the field and go to their locker room until being notified that Pebblebrook's players were on their buses.
"I think the officials made the right call to end the game," Campbell coach Howie DeCristofaro said. "I could see it was getting chippy all game long, and I told the refs that at halftime."
The unceremonious ending didn't damper the spirits of the Pebblebrook faithful, who saw their team pick up a key region victory as the Falcons (4-5, 1-2) battle for a playoff spot.
"It was an isolated incident," Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. "I don't have a problem with the call, but I thought our guys would have been able to finish the game."
Hood has preached all season about how he has wanted his Falcons to get off to a fast start on offense, and he finally got his wish Friday as Pebblebrook took a 14-0 first-quarter lead before rolling to the shutout victory.
"It was good to see us jump out fast and get a good start," Hood said. "It's important for this team to build confidence and get everybody going. Guys stop thinking as much and just react. I think, overall, it was a really good showing for us on offense, defense and special teams."
Grant finished 5-for-7 for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Mysone Pickens and Dezmond Randolph each had touchdown receptions, while Jyrion Gillis, Janerious Jackson and Dwight Phillips each had rushing touchdowns. Rico Jones rushed 10 times for 63 yards.
"This was an important region win," Hood said. "It puts us one step closer to the playoffs. I don't know how the other region games went, but we have a bye next week to prepare for East Coweta. Hopefully, we'll have a chance to play for the 3 seed when it all shakes out."
TJ Holmes returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to start the scoring for Pebblebrook.
Campbell's opening possession ended with the ball at the Spartans' 10 following a shanked punt. Gillis took advantage of the great field position and scored from 4 yards out for a 14-0 Falcons lead.
Pebblebrook extended its margin to 28-0 at halftime with back-to-back touchdowns in the final 4 minutes of the first half. Phillips raced around the left side for a 47-yard touchdown run with 3:19 remaining, and Pickens' 38-yard catch-and-run on a pass from Grant gave the Falcons a 28-0 lead with 18 seconds on the clock.
The Falcons extended their lead with scores on their first two second-half drives.
Jackson capped an eight-play, 56-yard drive with 5-yard rushing touchdown, and Grant connected Randolph for a 35-yard passing touchdown for the 41-0 advantage with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter after a missed point-after attempt.
Jordan Paul, Dontavius Phillips and Justin Blan each had sacks for Pebblebrook, which held Campbell (1-7, 0-2) to 60 total offensive yards.
"We didn't play well tonight," DeCristofaro said. "It wasn't a great effort, and I take responsibility for that."
Kenny Benton rushed eight times for 20 yards for Campbell. Luke Marble was 8-of-13 passing for 50 yards, and Jontae Jones had five catches for 42 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.