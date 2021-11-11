Game: Parkview (4-6) at Pebblebrook (8-1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Pebblebrook 28, Parkview 21
Pebblebrook hosts Parkview in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
The Falcons saw their nine-game unbeaten streak come to an end last week, and while that outcome was disappointing, it didn’t dampen the team’s spirit or confidence as they host their first postseason game since 2017.
“We wanted to win (last Friday) and get that region championship, but we knew even with a loss we’d have at least one home playoff game regardless,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “This is big for the boys to earn the right to host a playoff game. They’ve worked hard all season and this is one of the rewards of that hard work.
“We love the atmosphere and energy our fans and our administration bring to our home games. Playing at home is definitely better than playing on the road, and hopefully we can take advantage of that.”
Pebblebrook appears to have the edge as it allows 35.2 points per game and holds opponents to 17.8. Parkview, which hasn’t won back-to-back, games all season, is averaging 21.6 points per game while limiting opponents to 25.
The Falcons hope to bounce back from last week’s tough loss and extend their season.
“We have a checklist that we put together that when we follow that list, there’s a good chance we’re going to win,” Hood said. “Those ingredients there last week. But, you could see the positive attitudes the kids had in the locker room after that game and at practice. It’s a brand new season and everybody’s trying to go 1-0.”
While Pebblebrook went unbeaten for nine consecutive games, Hood acknowledged a level of concern about the offense in recent weeks as the Falcons have been relying more on big passing or special team plays instead of a pass-run balance.
“That’s a big concern of ours because you can’t go deep in the playoffs if you’re one-dimensional,” Hood said. “The time of possession has been very lopsided in our last two games with our offense having about 80 games and our opponents about 170 snaps.”
Parkview, a state quarterfinalist last year, is coming off its first losing regular season since 2014. Three of its losses were one score games, including against Grayson and North Gwinnett. Hood knows the Panthers can’t be overlooked despite their record.
Qamar Grant has thrown for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns on 103 completions for Pebblebrook. Dwight Phillips Jr. has 38 carries for 519 yards and six scores, while Craig Adams Jr. has 39 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.
Colin Houck has completed 114 of 218 passes for 1,644 yards and 15 touchdowns for Parkview. Khyair Spain adds 48 rushes for 454 yards and six touchdowns, while Zion Taylor and Mike Matthews have combined for 68 receptions for 1,118 yards and 10 touchdowns.
