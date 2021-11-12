MABLETON — Qamar Grant found Damion Thompson open for a 4-yard touchdown with 2:16 remaining, and Javari Peeples’ interception with just over a minute left helped Pebblebrook preserve a 44-41 victory over Parkview on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Falcon Stadium.
Pebblebrook (9-1-1) earned its first playoff win since 2005 and advanced to face No. 1 Collins Hill on the road next week in the second round.
“To get into the second round is a huge one for our guys,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “We expected to make the playoffs this season, but to get this win (Friday) in the first round is big for our program as we continue to build and get better.”
Grant completed 20 of 31 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns for Pebblebrook, which had two 10-point second-half leads before Parkview (4-7) gained a 41-37 advantage with 11:31 left in the game.
Jay Crawford intercepted Grant on the Falcons’ next possession, but Pebblebrook’s defense managed to force a punt, and Grant directed the 11-play, 89-yard game-winning drive which took 5 minutes off the clock.
Dwight Phillips Jr. rushed 18 times for 226 yards and a touchdown, while Thompson finished with eight receptions for 143 yards and three scores. TJ Holmes had seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, and Briyar Powers, who had two receptions for 56 yards, added a 37-yard first-quarter score.
“It was good to see us run the ball well and control the clock, especially on the last drive, and not have to rely on the big play,” Hood said. “It kept our defense off the field, and those guys were fresh when Parkview had a chance late.
“I was really pleased with our offense for putting together some drives, and our defense played well and made plays when they had to. This was a big team win for us (Friday).”
Pebblebrook scored back-to-back touchdowns to begin the second half, moving in front 30-20. Parkview answered to trim the deficit to 30-27, but the Falcons went up again by 10 after Phillips scored on a 58-yard run.
The Panthers clawed back late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to go in front 41-37 before Pebblebrook regained the lead late and held on.
Colin Houck completed 12 of 23 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns for Parkview. Khyair Spain had 20 carries for 120 yards and three scores, while Antonio White chipped in five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Mike Matthews caught three passes for 129 yards and a score.
John Diaz’s 47-yard field goal attempt fell just short as time expired, leaving Pebblebrook trailing Parkview 20-16 at halftime.
The Falcons took possession at their 20 with 44 seconds left, following Spain’s 57-yard touchdown run that put the Panthers back in front 20-16 after a failed point-after attempt.
Pebblebrook worked the ball to its 48 before a hook-and-lateral from Adams to Holmes gained 22 yards to the Panthers’ 30 with 3 seconds remaining on the clock, setting up Daiz’s try.
Parkview struck first on the scoreboard as Zuaki Hall scored from 4 yards out on the Panthers’ opening drive.
Pebblebrook responded behind a 20-yard run for Phillips, which set up Grant for a 37-yard touchdown throw to Powers, knotting the contest at 7-all.
Parkview threatened to score again on their next drive, but the Falcons’ defense stopped the Panthers on fourth-and-2 at the Falcons’ 3 to regain possession.
Diaz rewarded his teammates’ defensive effort with a 35-yard field goal for a 10-7 Pebblebrook advantage, capping an 11-play drive. The lead was short-lived, however, as a 40-yard completion from Houck to White set up Spain for a 1-yard touchdown run and 14-10 Panthers margin.
The Falcons retook the lead three minutes later behind Grant’s 33-yard touchdown toss to Holmes, but the point-after attempt missed the mark, putting Pebblebrook up 16-14 with 1:14 remaining before the half.
