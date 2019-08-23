AUSTELL — Jaquavious Jones rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another as Pebblebrook went on the road and beat South Cobb 37-13 to open the season Friday.
The Falcons (1-0) may have gotten off to a slow start with a three-and-out to start the game, but they scored on each of their next four possessions to pull away and have the game well in hand by halftime.
“We just wanted to come in and play our game,” first-year Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “We didn’t want to get too caught up in the rivalry or anything. We wanted to be disciplined and make sure we were playing smart.”
While Pebblebrook kept its cool to start the game, South Cobb (0-1) put itself in an early hole with mistakes.
An interception and a 28-yard return by David Scott set up a touchdown on the next play, and on the ensuing drive, a mishandled handoff resulted in another turnover in Eagles territory that set up a score.
“It’s just too many mistakes,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “I think we got too into the rivalry game. Our kids know their kids and obviously want to beat them. We just lost focus too many times and it hurt us.”
Jaquavious Jones scored from a yard out to put Pebblebrook up 7-0, and after the fumble recovery, he found a wide-open Sincere Street in the back of the end zone to put the Falcons ahead 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Jones finished 3-of-5 passing for 53 yards while gaining 26 yards on 11 carries, while Street caught three passes for 41 yards.
“Taking advantage of those turnovers was huge,” Hood said. “Especially in a game like this where emotions are high, you have to make sure you’re taking advantage of every opportunity you get.”
Another 1-yard plunge from Jones put Pebblebrook up 21-0, and while South Cobb did find the end zone on a 14-yard run from Ali Fard, a 73-yard return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff pushed the margin back to 28-7 before the break.
The Falcons’ lead grew to as big as 37-7 in the second half, but South Cobb did make a late push.
Terrence Clark was 4-of-8 passing for 51 yards while rushing the ball 10 times for 30 yards, including a late score to cut the deficit to 37-13.
South Cobb will look to build of its late success next week when it visits McEachern, while Pebblebrook will look to start the season on a winning streak when it travels to Hillgrove.
“We had some positives,” Terry Jones said. “That’s what I was telling the kids. We’re 0-1, but we’re still 0-0 in the region. That’s what matters. We have to learn from the bad stuff, build on the good things and keep going.”
