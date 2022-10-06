Game: Westlake (4-2) at Pebblebrook (3-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Westlake 45, Pebblebrook 14 (Oct. 18, 2019)
All-time series: Westlake leads 8-0
Prediction: Westlake 35, Pebblebrook 21
Pebblebrook enters Region 2AAAAAAA play Friday when it hosts Westlake at Falcon Stadium.
The Falcons have had an up-and-down season so far as they enter the game with a .500 record.
Pebblebrook does, however, head into the matchup with some momentum on its side after defeating Harrison on the road two weeks ago. Last week’s bye week came at a good time, as the team has been nursing injuries to key members on the team since the season opener.
Although the Falcons aren’t 100%, they are ready to make a statement against a Lions team they have yet to beat in eight previous tries.
“The big thing for us is health,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “We haven’t been healthy throughout our non-region schedule. We’ve had some key guys with experience who haven’t been able to contribute, so the bye helped somewhat in that regard. We’re almost at 100%, so we’ll see where that puts us (tonight).”
“We’ve had some ups and downs, but all-in-all, we’re a team out to improve ourselves in all three phases. We’ve identified our mistakes and we’re working to correct them. We’ve self-scouted and now we’re prepared for region play.
Pebblebrook made strides during the bye week. With an emphasis on intensity and playing with more necessity, the Falcons hope they can be more deliberate on offense to limit mistakes that have been costly during games.
“I felt like our intensity wasn’t the same on both sides of the ball,” Hood said. “We worked on our sense of urgency during the bye and being more in tune with our responsibilities and attention to detail. Situational football. Understanding down and distance and field position and the need to be focused on the situation. We want our guys to be full of energy from start to finish through all four quarters.”
That energy will be needed against Westlake, which is averaging 33.50 points per game while allowing only 16.5 per contest. The Lions, who are also coming off a bye week, are riding a three-game win streak.
“Westlake is a good team on both sides of the ball,” Hood said. “They’re efficient and they’re balanced from the running back, quarterback, skill kids on the outside and the offensive line. There aren’t a lot of weaknesses.
“Defensively, they have one of the best front seven personnel I’ve seen this year. I’d say it’s on par with Rome because Rome had a tough defensive line and front 7. We know we’re going to have our hands full, but I think we have enough in us to make it a competitive game and try to come out of it with a win.”
