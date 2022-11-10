Game: Pebblebrook (4-6) at Colquitt County (10-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.
Last meeting: Colquitt County 49, Pebblebrook 7 (Nov. 10, 2017)
All-time series: Colquitt County leads 1-0
Prediction: Colquitt County 42, Pebblebrook 14
Pebblebrook finished as the No. 4 seed from Region 2AAAAAAA and must go on the road for the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, where it will face Colquitt County at Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
What a difference a year makes for the Falcons. After going 9-3 and winning a playoff game last year as a first-round host, the big step forward never materialized for Pebblebrook, which returned many of its key players for the 2022 campaign.
Unfortunately, four of the Falcons six losses this season were by a combined 16 points, and instead of hosting a first-round game again, the team instead has to take the long trip to south Georgia to face the undefeated Packers which is eager to rebound from a first-round postseason loss a year ago.
“It’s a different team, a different season and different teams we play,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “All of the teams from our non-region schedule made the playoffs except for one, and we had a lot of close losses. It’s the little things that kept showing up in practice that would show up in the games, and we just had a hard time overcoming those missteps.
“We got the other teams’ best shot this year. Last year, teams knew we were good, but they kind of didn’t know what we had. They knew we were good this year, too, but they looked at us more and were more prepared for what we had. We just couldn’t take care of the critical moments to get the job done in some of our games.”
Pebblebrook faces a more daunting task tonight in taking down Colquitt. The Packers are averaging 38 points per game, while holding opponents 11.9 per contest. The Falcons, meanwhile, are scoring 24.9 points per outing, while allowing 21.6. Hood said he understands and acknowledges his team will have to play its most complete game of the season in order to take down Colquitt.
“Colquitt is a solid football team in all three phases,’ he said. “They’re fast and very good defensively with guys that fly to the football. They have a good quarterback who makes very good decisions, and their tight ends and wide receivers cause teams problems. They have a really good coach, and they’ve shown that they’re a team without a lot of weaknesses, so we know we’re going to have our hands full.”
Quarterback Nico Fann has thrown for 1,789 yards and 19 touchdowns. Ny Carr is the Packers' leading receiver with 43 catches for 637 yards, and Charlie Pace has run for 903 yards and 11 scores.
Despite having such a challenging first-round opponent, Hood knows that anything can happen on any given night. And although there were many miscues, the Falcons managed to reach the postseason for the third straight year and sixth time in seven seasons.
“We want to go out and play free, disciplined football,” he said. “It’s the playoffs, so we have an opportunity. I want us to be a factor in the fourth quarter and be as competitive as possible throughout the game. We’re the underdogs, so we want to go down there and give it our best shot.”
