Game: Pebblebrook (4-1) vs. North Atlanta (2-0) at Grady Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Pebblebrook 31, North Atlanta 14
Pebblebrook will try to extend its winning streak to five games when it faces North Atlanta on Friday at Grady Stadium.
Last week, The Falcons defeated Riverdale 20-12 and its defense forced three turnovers, including Trennon Mitchell’s 77-yard interception return, and it got a big fourth-down stop to seal the victory.
Coach Leroy Hood said the defensive performance was huge for his team.
“The biggest thing is we got the win and we were able to come up with some turnovers,” Hood said.
While the Falcons’ defense was solid, their offense is looking to get off to a faster start.
“We will look at the film and make corrections and adjustments,” Hood said. “We don’t want to keep making the same mistakes.”
Heading to North Atlanta, which will play at Grady Stadium, Pebblebrook is looking to extend its best start since 2000, when it last had an undefeated regular season. Hood said he is preparing his team for a physical game.
“They do a lot of things on offense and defense and they are a big and physical team,” He said. “So we have to play physically.”
With the season being halfway completed, Hood said that his team has made improvements since the start of the season.
“We are learning every week and we still have more learning to do but the guys have been making small gains and taking their craft seriously,” he said.
Craig Adams Jr. has been the catalyst for the offense. He is third in the county in both passing and rushing, throwing for 681 yards and 11 touchdowns and running for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Damion Thompson has been the leading receiver with 13 catches for 286 yards and six touchdowns.
Hood said he wants to see his team continue to build on the improvements they have made this season.
“We want to have better performances, play harder, and execute each game,” he said.
