Game: Pebblebrook (4-5, 1-2) at East Coweta (5-4, 1-2) , 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 38, East Coweta 21
All-time series: East Coweta leads 10-2
Prediction: Pebblebrook 33, East Coweta 30
Pebblebrook secured a state playoff spot two weeks ago with its 41-0 shutout of Campbell.
The Falcons will next learn their seeding following the conclusion of their Region 2AAAAAAA clash against East Coweta on Friday.
Pebblebrook would earn the No. 3 seed with a win and fall to the No. 4 spot with a loss. Either way, coach Leroy Hood is excited to know that, win or lose, his Falcons are in the playoffs.
“This is a big thing,” Hood said. “This is a huge opportunity to be in the playoffs and to extend the season. Not everybody gets to say they’ve been to playoffs and have an opportunity to win a state championship, so this is special.
“But, either way, we’re on the road. I have an idea where we’re going to play, but I’d prefer if we were a No. 3 seed going up against a No. 2. In that case, it could any one of three teams, but as far as I’m concerned, the opponent doesn’t matter. We’ll play who we’ll play.”
With an opportunity to finish the regular season with a .500 record, Pebblebrook not only wants to collect a victory to improve its playoff position, but it also wants to win to gain some season-ending momentum heading into the postseason.
“We want to get hot going into the playoffs, so a win would be big as far as momentum goes,” Hood said. “We want to be playing good football at the right time and feel good about ourselves going into the playoffs. The best way to get that feeling is to win this next game.”
The victory over Campbell was also satisfying because it came before the Falcons bye week. It has been a roller-coaster season for Pebblebrook, which won two in a row only one other time this year.
“We got healthy and did some self-scouting during the bye week,” Hood said. “We worked on our tendencies and our deficiencies to improve and get better. I feel good we were able to do that. The team is coming into form, which is better late than never.”
Like Pebblebrook, East Coweta lost to Region 2AAAAAAA front-runners Carrollton and Westlake. The Indians enter Friday averaging 33.9 points per game, while allowing 27. Pebblebrook averages 26.1 per outing, while holding opponents to 22.1.
“East Coweta is a tough team that’s in a similar position as us,” Hood said. They’re fighting for that third playoff seed, too. They have big offensive linemen, and it’s been that way since we started playing them. They’re a well-coached team with nice size. They’re quarterback throws the ball really well, and they have a running back who gets the job done. It should be a good game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.