Game: Pebblebrook (2-1) at Lithia Springs (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Pebblebrook 40, Lithia Springs 12 (Sept. 14, 2007)
All-time series: Pebblebrook leads 13-8-1
Prediction: Pebblebrook 40, Lithia Springs 14
Pebblebrook goes on the road to take on Lithia Springs in a non-region battle at Lions Stadium on Friday.
The Falcons have looked impressive since a narrow season-opening loss at Peachtree Ridge, taking down South Cobb by 19 points and Mundy’s Mill by 27. Pebblebrook was dominant on both sides of the ball, scoring 40 points in each game while holding its opponents to 21 or fewer.
It leaves the Falcons seeking their first three-game win streak since 2017. It’s a recipe for success that has coach Leroy Hood feeling optimistic heading into the matchup against Lithia Springs.
“I’ve been pleased for the most part, so that’s a positive,” Hood said. “But there are things I see on film that need to be corrected. We’re getting the job done on the scoreboard, but we’ve been inconsistent overall.
“When the defense has played well, the offense is usually struggling. When the offense is playing well, the defense is struggling. We haven’t played a complete game yet.”
Pebblebrook will get its chance to iron out those inconsistencies against Lithia Springs. The Lions may be winless with losses to Douglas County and Alexander, who are a combined 5-1 on the year, but they have one of the state’s best coaches at the helm, according to Hood.
Corey Jarvis took over Lithia Springs’ program last year, where he guided the Lions to a 4-7 record and their first state playoff appearance in school history. Jarvis made a name for himself with five straight postseason showings at the helm of M.L. King. He’s coached at four schools since leaving there in 2009, and has taken three of the four, including Lithia Springs, into the playoffs. His 2014 Mays team finished 12-3 overall and finished as the Class AAAAA state runner-up.
“Lithia Springs is a well-coached team,” Hood said. “Coach Jarvis is in his second year, but he already took them to the playoffs last year. And their two losses were against really good teams. They have some kids playing both sides who are very athletic. They have some really big offensive linemen, so we’ll have our hands full. We can’t think this will be an easy game.”
