Game: Pebblebrook (2-0) vs. Hapeville Charter (0-2), 7:30 p.m. at Banneker High School
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Pebblebrook 33, Hapeville Charter 6
Off to its first 2-0 start since 2016, Pebblebrook looks to go 3-0 for the first time since 2003 when the Falcons take on Hapeville Charter at Banneker High School.
If Pebblebrook’s previous two games are any indication, it has a very good chance winning the matchup against the Hornets as the offense is averaging 46.5 points per game, while the defense has been holding opponents to 4.5 per contest.
Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood had a feeling the Falcons would be capable of putting up a lot of points this season. With experienced players returning on offense and personnel that understood the system, the few tweaks he made in the offseason are paying big dividends in the early part of the campaign. The Falcons averaged 24.18 points per game a year ago.
“I felt like we had a chance to be explosive last year, so I’m not surprised,” Hood said. “I thought we’d be good on both sides of the ball.
“We don’t have any four- or five-star guys, but I believe as a unit we have one of the better group of skill players around. On any given night, we have guys that can get it done and be explosive on the offensive side of the ball.”
Pebblebrook isn’t only getting it done on offense. The defense has been involved in the scoring as well with a safety in the season opener against Peachtree Ridge followed by a fumble return for a touchdown versus South Cobb last week. Add in a kickoff return for a touchdown against the Lions, and the Falcons’ defensive and special teams units have scored more points (14) than Pebblebrook’s last two opponents combined.
“Going into the season I felt like we had some question marks in our secondary,” Hood said. “But, those guys are really starting to have an identity. They’re playing solid defense, they’re flying to the football.”
Hood said he hopes his team’s fortunes can continue for another week. In Hapeville’s second season since moving up to Class AAAA from AA, the Hornets have yet to score in their two games this year while allowing 72 points. Hood won’t allow his players to become complacent.
“After watching film on Hapeville, they’re a lot better team than their record,” he said. “They’re one of the better teams in their classification and won a state championship a few years ago.
“They want to run the football and not to have to pass as much. They fell behind in their last two games and had to throw it more than they wanted to. Hopefully, we can put them in a hole and make them get out of their comfort zone.”
