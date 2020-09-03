Game: Pebblebrook (0-0) at Peachtree Ridge (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Peachtree Ridge 28, Pebblebrook 17
Pebblebrook begins its 2020 campaign on the road when it faces Region 8AAAAAAA foe Peachtree Ridge on Friday in Suwanee.
The contest marks the first meeting between the two programs which have shared levels of success and disappointment to varying degrees over the years.
Peachtree Ridge has a state title from 2006 and several winning seasons since its initial varsity campaign in 2003. The Lions, however, have missed the playoffs the last three years and the team could be in for another postseason setback if things don’t go as planned.
Pebblebrook has a much longer football history dating back to 1965. Since then, the Falcons have also found success and disappointment through the years while capturing three region titles along the way, the last coming in 2006. Not too far removed from three straight playoff appearances, Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood expects Friday’s season opener against Peachtree Ridge to be a good litmus test for his squad and the upcoming season.
“Historically, Peachtree Ridge has been pretty good so we know this game is going to be a challenge,” Hood said. “They’re a huge team. They’re bigger than us up front. They’re defense definitely brings pressure and they use several different formations offensively. They have a lot of good guys on both sides of the ball.
“I expect them to be a better team than they were last year, and given their history, they’re a tough opponent to open the season against. We’ll see (Friday) if our guys will be up to the challenge.”
Pebblebrook returns five starters on defense and four on offense from last year’s 3-7 squad. The coaching staff has emphasized speed during the Falcons’ limited preseason.
“’Falcon Fast’ has been our motto all preseason,” Hood said. “We want to be fast and increase the urgency at which we do things.
“We graduated a big senior class from last year, so we have a young group this season. We lost a lot of skill position guys, except our running back, and we bring back a quarterback with some experience. So, our guys will learn and grow as we move through the season.”
