Game: Peachtree Ridge (0-0) at Pebblebrook (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Peachtree Ridge 30, Pebblebrook 28
All-time series: Peachtree Ridge leads 1-0
Prediction: Pebblebrook 28, Peachtree Ridge 24
Pebblebrook dropped last year’s season opener at Peachtree Ridge by two points before reeling off five consecutive victories to complete its non-region slate.
The Falcons will be looking for payback against the Lions this time around when the teams clash at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
“This week is the most excited I’ve seen the kids since I’ve been here,” said third-year Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood. “The offseason work they’ve put in since January — everything we’ve done in the spring and all these guys have done during the summer and these practices have led to this. This game can’t come soon enough, and they’re excited about it.”
Pebblebrook got a taste of game action earlier this month when the Falcons held a scrimmage against Temple, but a scrimmage is no substitute for the real thing
“These kids are really looking forward to hitting some other jerseys,” Hood said. “We’re all excited about the work we’ve put in and now we get to see it all come to ahead.”
Hood said he hopes Pebblebrook can show it can win close games after it lost three of five contests last year by a combined seven points. For that to happen, Hood said he needs to see consistency from every phase of the game.
“I want to see a complete game from all phases,” he said. “Last year, when the defense was good, the offense was off. Or when the offense was good, our special teams had a problem. I haven’t seen us capitalize on our chances in all phases of a game for a while. So, if we can show that consistency at every level, then we can turn some of those close games around.”
Falcons returning starting quarterback Craig Adams Jr. will have to perform well behind an inexperienced offensive line that has been trying to mesh all offseason.
“Those guys are week-to-week and day-to-day,” Hood said. “The offensive line is getting better. But we’re still rotating guys in and out to get the right combination. We’re trying to see what that group is going to be, but they’ve gotten better.”
Adams’ experience reading defenses as well as his athleticism make him a huge asset as the Falcons’ signal-caller.
“He has a year under his belt as a starter and he played some as a freshman,” Hood said. “His learning curve is so much better, which should help him as the offensive line starts to come together.”
Pebblebrook’s learning curve as a team will also be tested by tonight’s visit from Peachtree Ridge.
“Peachtree Ridge is a well-coached team,” Hood said. “They’re not as big as they were last year. They have a new signal-caller, but they’re a team that will do what they do and do it well.”
