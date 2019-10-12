AUSTELL -- Pebblebrook held off a furious fourth-quarter rally from Campbell for a 24-14 victory at Falcons Stadium in the Region 2AAAAAAA opener.
Going into the final quarter leading 17-0 and looking to increased the lead, it appeared Pebblebrook (3-5, 1-0) was on its way to an easy double-digit victory. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Spartans' special teams finally got on the scoreboard. Campbell (0-6, 0-1) blocked a short field goal attempt by Christopher Jacinto and Christian Hughes returned the kick 90 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 17-7.
Later in the quarter, after struggling all game, Campbell’s offense finally woke up. Xavier Brown scored the Spartans' first offensive touchdown of the game on a 12-yard reverse for a touchdown, cutting the Falcons' lead to 17-14 with 3:18 remaining.
Marevon Boyd shut the door on any opportunity of a Campbell comeback as he took the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, increasing the Falcons lead to 24-14.
“We’re getting better,” Campbell coach Howie Decristofaro said. “We’re gradually making those steps little by little. I’m proud of the way they came back. They could have easily folded the tents. They fought back and made a little game out of it.”
Pebblebrook’s defense held Campbell to 143 total yards.
Decristofaro said there will be quarterback competition this week after Alex Stack came into the game in fourth quarter and gave the Spartans a spark on offense.
“Overall, I am pleased with the effort I saw on special teams and the defensive side of the ball,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “I really can’t judge the offensive side of the ball as far as their effort right now but definitely as far as execution, we did a poor job of executing all night. Defensive was the offense tonight, clearly.”
Jacinto put the Falcons on the scoreboard with a 45-yard field goal late in the second quarter to put Pebblebroook ahead 3-0.
After an interception by Trennon Mitchell, Aaron Bracey electrified the home crowd on the last play of the first half. He caught a pass over the middle from Craig Adams and raced to the end zone to put the Falcons ahead 10-0 at halftime.
Pebblebrook maintained the momentum into the third quarter. After running for 34 yards on a third-and 21, Adams completed a swing pass to Trevonne Finney on the next play, and he took it 48 yards to give the Falcons a 17-0 lead.
“I told those guys, I’m proud of them for getting the victory, that’s one step closer to the playoffs and that is one of our goals to reach the playoffs,” Hood said. “We got a tough road ahead of us,”
