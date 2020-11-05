Game: Pebblebrook (6-2, 1-1) at New-nan (7-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Newnan 21, Pebblebrook 14
All-time series: Newnan leads 6-2
Prediction: Newnan 35, Pebblebrook 14
Pebblebrook put itself into the Region 2AAAAAAA championship discussion following its victory last week over Campbell.
Staying in the discussion will not be an easy feat for the Falcons, who will need to beat undefeated Newnan on Friday to further solidify their position among the region’s top teams.
“That was a big win last week,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “Any region win is a big win because they all have playoff implications. That win put us that much closer to our playoff goal and it secured us a winning season. We want to keep that momentum going against a very tough Newnan team this week.”
A Pebblebrook victory would move it into second place in the region with a good chance to secure a home playoff game. A loss likely means the Falcons will open the playoffs on the road.
Under the tutelage of former Sandy Creek coach Chip Walker, who captured three state championships in 12 seasons, Newnan is 7-0 for the first time since 2009 and averaging nearly 40 points per game while holding opponents to approximately 15. The Cougars handed McEachern its lone region loss, 46-27, last week.
“What’s been most fun about this season is seeing so many different guys step up each week and be the difference in the game,” Walker said. “All these skill guys have done something each week to keep this going.
“Of course, it all starts with Michael Maginnis at quarterback. But our offensive line has probably been the most impressive part. Those guys have really come together and the whole team just plays for each other. It’s been great to see.”
After watching film, Hood and his staff understands this game will be a hard-fought battle.
“(Newnan has) an explosive offense,” Hood said. “Their quarterback looks good and he can make all the throws. We’ll have to account for every part of the field when he’s behind center. Their running back is a Division I guy who’s really good.
“Offensively, they’re just really balanced, and they don’t do one thing, which makes them hard to prepare for. We know we’ll have our hands full, but we feel like we match up well with them.”
Walker also praised Pebblebrook for its 6-2 start on the season.
“Pebblebrook’s done a great job all year and they’re going to present some problems for us,” he said. “Their running back (Travone Finney) is one of the best we’ve seen all year, and quarterback (Craig Adams Jr.) is really talented. We’re excited to have them at home and they’re going to be a strong test for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.